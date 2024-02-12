Physics Wallah Founder Waives-off Fee Worth 17 Cr for 51,000 Student

Physics Wallah, an Edtech major, said on Monday that 51,000 underprivileged students' fees for the 2023–24 academic year have been paid by the company's founder, Alakh Pandey.

New Delhi: Edtech major Physics Wallah on Monday said its Founder Alakh Pandey has waived off fees for 51,000 underprivileged students for the 2023-24 academic year. The fee waiver was given for various courses spanning NEET, JEE, commerce, arts, and standard 9-12 coaching, under the company's Right to Education programme, the company said in a statement.

"Physics Wallah's Founder and CEO, Alakh Pandey has given a full fee waiver on some of its paid batches to 51,000 students for the academic session 2023-2024 to support those from economically weaker sections of society," it said. The total cost amounting to the contribution in terms of waiving the fee is over Rs 17 crore, as per the statement.

"We aim to encourage them and provide hope that we stand by them, and financial constraints won't hinder their Right to Education," Pandey said.

