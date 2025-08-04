PhonePe's Indus Appstore, Alcatel Announce Strategic OEM Partnership

ETV Bharat / business

New Delhi: French consumer technology brand Alcatel's smartphone will come pre-loaded with indigenously developed PhonePe's Indus Appstore under an agreement signed between the two companies, a joint statement said on Monday. PhonePe's Indus Appstore has a catalogue of verified mobile apps and games across 45 categories. It supports 12 Indian languages, enables voice search in 10 regional languages, and features a video-led app discovery experience that allows users to preview apps before downloading them.

"Indus Appstore... announced a strategic OEM partnership with Alcatel, a French consumer technology brand. As part of this long-term partnership, Indus Appstore will come pre-installed as an app store on all Alcatel smartphones in India," the statement said.

Alcatel is a trademark of Nokia used under licence by Chinese firm TCL Communication. NxtCell India holds exclusive brand authorisation from TCL to represent and operate the "Alcatel" brand in India and select international markets.

"This collaboration enables Alcatel users to discover and experience apps through a homegrown platform that delivers true localisation and personalisation. This partnership also expands Indus Appstore's reach while providing developers and marketers opportunities to showcase their apps and connect with more users across India," Indus Appstore,Chief Business Officer, Priya M Narasimhan said.

Alcatel has re-entered India's smartphone market after a seven-year hiatus and looks to become one of the top three smartphone brands in the country within the next three years.

"As we prepare to reintroduce Alcatel smartphones to the Indian market, our focus is on creating meaningful differentiation through localized innovation. Partnering with PhonePe’s Indus Appstore allows us to deliver a digital experience tailored to Indian preferences right from the first boot.

They have been an integral part of our journey since the beginning, and we look forward to a long-term partnership," NxtCell India Chief Business Officer Atul Vivek said.

