Petroleum Ministry Debunks Claims On E20 Petrol Reducing Fuel Efficiency

New Delhi: Debunking recent claims circulating on social media that E20 petrol [petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol] causes a drastic drop in fuel efficiency, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOP&NG) said such allegations are factually incorrect and not backed by scientific analysis or expert opinion.

In a detailed statement, the ministry clarified that while ethanol has a lower energy density than petrol, the impact on fuel efficiency is only marginal. In a social media post on X, the ministry said that "the allegation that E20 leads to a drastic drop in fuel efficiency is factually incorrect".

It added that for vehicles designed for E10 and calibrated for E20, mileage may drop by just 1-2 per cent, while it could be around 3-6 per cent in other vehicles. The drop can be further reduced with better engine tuning and the use of E20-compatible parts, already adopted by leading automobile manufacturers. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has confirmed that E20-compliant vehicles with upgraded components have been available since April 2023.

"This marginal drop in efficiency can be further minimised through improved engine tuning and use of E20-compatible materials, which leading automobile manufacturers have already adopted. In fact, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has confirmed that E20-compliant vehicles with upgraded components began rolling out from April 2023. Thus, the allegation that E20 leads to a drastic drop in fuel efficiency is factually incorrect," the ministry said.

On material corrosion, the ministry said safety standards for E20 are well-established through BIS specifications and Automotive Industry Standards. In some older vehicles, minor replacements such as rubber parts or gaskets may be needed after 20,000 to 30,000 km, but these are inexpensive and usually done during regular servicing.

Addressing environmental concerns, the ministry highlighted that ethanol is a renewable fuel that helps reduce CO2 emissions. India produces ethanol not only from sugarcane but also from surplus rice, maize, damaged foodgrains, and agricultural waste, especially under the push for second-generation (2G) biofuels. "Ethanol replaces petrol, a fossil fuel and reduces CO2 emissions. India’s ethanol blending programme is through feedstock diversification. Ethanol is increasingly being produced from not only sugarcane but also from surplus rice, maize, damaged foodgrains, and agricultural residues, especially under the push for second-generation (2G) biofuels. This makes ethanol blending not only technically viable, but environmentally sustainable as well," the statement reads.

A study by NITI Aayog found that ethanol made from sugarcane and maize emits 65 per cent and 50 per cent less greenhouse gases, respectively, compared to petrol. "A study on life cycle emissions of ethanol done by Niti Aayog has assessed that GHG emissions in the case of sugarcane and maize-based ethanol use are less by 65% and 50%, respectively, than those of petrol," the post states.

The ministry also emphasised the benefits of ethanol in improving vehicle performance. Ethanol has a higher octane number (~108.5) than petrol (~84.4), which helps improve engine performance and ride quality in modern vehicles. "Vehicles tuned for E20 (having increased RON) deliver even higher performance," it added.

Additionally, its higher heat of vaporisation lowers the intake manifold temperature, increasing air-fuel mixture density and engine efficiency.

It noted that ethanol blending also boosts energy security by reducing crude oil imports. Since 2014-15, India has saved over Rs. 1.40 lakh crore in foreign exchange due to ethanol substitution. It has also led to payments of over Rs. 1.20 lakh crore to farmers, supporting rural incomes and employment. Ethanol blending has helped reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 700 lakh tonnes.

The ministry said concerns about E20 harming vehicles or causing consumer hardship are not fact-based.