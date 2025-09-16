ETV Bharat / business

Navarro Gets Modi-Trump 'Tweet' Sequence Mixed Up, Says 'India Coming To The Table'

New Delhi: As US Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch arrives in New Delhi for the crucial trade talks today (Sept 16), President Donald Trump’s Senior Trade Advisor Peter Navarro, who in recent days has repeatedly made comments critical of India, made a real gaffe on live TV as he got the sequence of social media communication between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump mixed up.

Stating that India was “coming to the table” to negotiate a trade deal, Navarro said it was PM Modi who sent out a "conciliatory" tweet (a post on X) to Trump, to which the US President responded. His remarks, however, are not accurate since it was Trump who first put out a toned-down post on Truth Social on US-India ties, to which PM Modi responded.

Speaking on the CNBC programme Squawk Box on Monday, Navarro said, "India is coming to the table. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi sent out a very conciliatory, nice, constructive tweet, and President (Donald) Trump responded to that. We'll see how this works".

Navarro clearly got the sequence mixed up. Trump, in a Truth Social post on September 9, said that talks were continuing and “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries”. Calling PM Modi a “great friend”, he said he would be talking to him.

PM Modi then responded to Trump’s post about 17 hours later with, “I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership”. He added that he was looking forward to talking with Trump.