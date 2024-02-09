Paytm Shares Tank Nearly 9 Pc; Fall for 2nd Day

author img

By PTI

Published : 4 hours ago

The Reserve Bank of India has ordered Paytm Payments Bank to cease further deposits, credit transactions, and top-ups after February 29 due to a "lack of compliance" at Paytm.

The Reserve Bank of India has ordered Paytm Payments Bank to cease further deposits, credit transactions, and top-ups after February 29 due to a "lack of compliance" at Paytm.

New Delhi: Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns the Paytm brand, tanked nearly 9 percent on Friday as investors continued to dump the stock. Extending its previous day's decline, the stock dived 8.67 percent to Rs 408.30 on the BSE. Shares of the company tumbled 8.20 percent to Rs 410 on the NSE.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd fell 10 percent to hit a lower circuit limit on Thursday after a two-day rally in the stock fizzled out. One97 Communications stock price had climbed 10 percent on Wednesday and rebounded over 3 percent on Tuesday after three days of sharp fall. From February 1-5 (three days of trading), the company's stock tumbled over 42 percent, wiping out Rs 20,471.25 crore from its market valuation, following the Reserve Bank of India's crackdown.

On January 31, the RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd, a restricted bank that can take deposits but cannot lend, to not take any further deposits or conduct credit transactions or carry out top-ups on any customers accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, and cards for paying road tolls after February 29. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said there are no systemic worries and the action on Paytm was driven by a "lack of compliance" at Paytm.

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) is an associate of One97 Communications Ltd. One97 Communications holds 49 percent of the paid-up share capital (directly and through its subsidiary) of PPBL. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has a 51 percent stake in the bank. Paytm Payments Bank independent director Manju Agarwal is learned to have resigned from the board after an RBI order imposed restrictions on the bank's operations. According to a source, Agarwal resigned with effect from February 1.

Read More

  1. Paytm Payments Bank's independent director resigned from the board following RBI order
  2. Government Confirms No Investigation Or Systemic Stability Concerns: Paytm

TAGGED:

PaytmOne97 Communications LtdReserve Bank of India

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chocolate Day 2024: Make Your Day As Sweet and Delightful As a Box of Chocolates

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.