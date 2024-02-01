Loading...

Paytm shares slump 20 pc; hit lower circuit limit

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 10:23 AM IST

As the RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to cease accepting deposits or top-ups in any client accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29, shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns the Paytm brand, fell 20% on Thursday.

As the RBI ordered Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to cease accepting deposits or top-ups in any client accounts, wallets, FASTags, and other instruments after February 29, shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns the Paytm brand, fell 20% on Thursday.

New Delhi: Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns Paytm brand, plummeted 20 per cent on Thursday as the RBI directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29. The stock cracked 20 per cent to Rs 608.80 -- its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 19.99 per cent to hit the lowest trading permissible limit for the day of Rs 609. The company's market capitalisation (mcap) also eroded by Rs 9,646.31 crore to Rs 38,663.69 crore in early trade. However, any interest, cashbacks, or refunds may be credited back to customers anytime. The direction follows persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns, the central bank said in a statement.

RBI also said the 'nodal accounts' of One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) and Paytm Payments Services are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, 2024. OCL, which owns Paytm brand, holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL but classifies it as an associate of the company and not as a subsidiary. The RBI's order will have an impact of Rs 300-500 crore on annual operational profit of the company.

"Depending on the nature of the resolution, the company expects this action to have a worst case impact of Rs 300-500 crore on its annual EBITDA going forward. However, the company expects to continue on its trajectory to improve its profitability," Paytm said in a regulatory filing.

TAGGED:

PaytmPaytm shares slump 20 pclower circuit limit

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.