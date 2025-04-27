Facing Mass Cancellations As Pahalgam Attack Has Shaken Tourists' Confidence, Say Tour Operators In Kashmir

Srinagar: The tourism sector in Kashmir has received a body blow following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with tour operators saying the incident shook the confidence of tourists, leading to mass cancellation of bookings.

Sudhir Patil of Veena Patil Hospitality Private Limited, a leading tour and travel operator, said the terrorists not just killed tourists, they aimed to hit the "soul and destroy the bond" developed in Kashmir over the years.

"We are facing cancellations as the attack has shaken the confidence of tourists. The next two months are peak tourist season, and almost all hotels, from five-star to low-budget, were booked. But unfortunately, now there are 90-100 per cent cancellations for the next 10 days,” he told ETV Bharat.

He, alongside a few other tour operators from the country, arrived in Kashmir after the terror attack to interact with local tourism stakeholders and authorities for instilling confidence among tourists.

Terrorists killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local ponywalla, on April 22 in a targeted attack in Baisaran meadows, around 7 km from the main Pahalgam town. The dastardly attack shook the nation as it was reported that victims were shot at point-blank range after the gunmen confirmed they were not Muslim.

Following the attack, tourists left Kashmir en masse, with airlines running special flights to fly them out, given that the highway was also shut for the first few days after the attack.

Giving details of how they aim to reduce the impact of the terror attack on J&K tourism, Patil said they plan to allow visitors who booked a tour package to delay their travel till May 2026 without cancelling their bookings. The tour operators, according to him, can offer them an option to travel to Kashmir on the same bookings till May 2026.

He described the terror attack as shocking, saying they never expected it to happen. "It is shocking and upsets me. The attack is going to hit tourism, and we are cancelling bookings. Some tourists stayed back in Kashmir, and I hail their courage. But they were extended support by locals,” he added.

Replying to reports over some government plan of putting restrictions on tourist destinations, the tour operator said they would follow all these directions, but urged that they be notified earlier so that they can plan alternate destinations for tourists.

“The situation will have some precautions and conditions, but we request that such conditions should be reviewed from time to time. We can communicate with guests and make alternate arrangements for them."

Patil hailed the tourism stakeholders in Kashmir for instilling confidence and extending support to tourists. Another leading tour operator, Pooja Holidays, run by Satishbhai Shah, said that the Maharashtra Travel Association has decided to send tourists despite the attack, and they will act as ambassadors of peace. “They will take a positive message from Kashmir back home. We have decided to restore tourism and will look beyond profit,” he added.