Over 5.72 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed Till July 29: IT Dept

New Delhi: There’s been a huge surge in income tax returns being filed across the country. Official sources from the Income Tax Department informed ETV Bharat that more than six crore returns have been filed. With one and a half days remaining until the deadline for filing income tax returns, the department is hopeful that everyone will meet the deadline. The government data indicates that the number of returns filed this year is higher than last year.

As of 5 pm on July 29, 2024, the latest figures on the Income Tax website show that 5.72 crore returns have been filed and 5.13 crore of those have already been verified. The Income Tax Department is feeling positive about finishing the filing process on time and doesn't think an extension will be needed.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, the CBDT Chairman shared that the department can handle up to two lakh returns every hour, they’re set up to process nearly 50 lakh returns a day. He also noted that last year's data shows a steady increase in returns, which is a positive sign.

This year, the milestone of five crore returns was hit on July 26, a day earlier than last year, showing an 8.5% increase compared to the same time last year. Since July 24, the daily returns have topped 25 lakhs and are expected to keep climbing as the July 31 deadline approaches.

If you’re facing any technical glitches while filing, can call the toll-free helpdesk at 1800 103 0025 or 1800 419 0025, or email Efilingwebmanager@incometax.gov.in.

Facing problems, try this

Before filing, make sure to compare your tax liability under both the new and old tax regimes. For the latest updates, check the 'Latest Updates' section. If you’re having trouble downloading the ITR Form PDF for AY 2024-25, can try again after 8 pm, and can use browsers like Edge, Chrome, or Firefox for the best experience.

Last year saw a record-setting number of ITR filings, with about 6.77 crore returns submitted by July 31, 2023. This surge reflected better taxpayer compliance and improvements in the filing process.

The date extension is unlikely