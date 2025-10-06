ETV Bharat / business

ONGC To Invest Rs 8,110 Cr To Develop 172 Onshore Wells In Andhra, Gets ‘Green Nod’ From EAC

Hyderabad: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is set to invest Rs 8,110 crore for onshore development and production of oil and gas from 172 wells in eight PML (petroleum mining lease) blocks in Andhra Pradesh. A committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended Environmental Clearance for the project in a meeting held last month.

“The estimated project cost is Rs 8110 crore. Capital cost of EMP (Environment Management Plan) would be Rs. 172 crore and recurring cost for EMP would be Rs. 91.16 Crores per annum. Industry proposes to allocate Rs. 11 crores for commitments made in Public Hearing,” Expert Appraisal Committee said in the minutes of the meeting.

While recommending the EC, the committee directed the ONGC to comply with all the environmental protection measures and safeguards proposed in the documents submitted to the Ministry. All the recommendations made in the EIA/EMP in respect of environmental management, and risk mitigation measures relating to the project shall be implemented.