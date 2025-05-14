'Omar Abdullah Will Announce Special Discounts For Tourists': Kashmir Tourism Players Pin Hopes On Ceasefire

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: Following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and the restoration of flight operations, people in Jammu and Kashmir, especially those connected to the tourism industry, are breathing a sigh of relief.

The April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists, not only delivered a body blow to the tourism sector, but it also brought India and Pakistan to the brink of a full-blown war.

Amid heightened tensions last week, eight foreign countries, including the United States, issued advisories against visiting the region, further exacerbating the situation. Most hotels, guesthouses, and houseboats in Jammu and Kashmir turned empty as visitors fled J&K en masse after the Pahalgam attack.

As the ceasefire announced on May 10 eased tensions, stakeholders are now hopeful that it won’t be long before tourists return to Kashmir. They are ready to offer special discounts to attract visitors back to the valley. One such body representing Kashmir hotels claims that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will announce special discounts soon to revive the sector.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers’ Club, hoped that in the coming days, tourists will return in significant numbers.

"Many tour operators across the country are already in touch, making new bookings. Just as life in Kashmir is gradually returning to normal, we expect tourism activities to follow suit. With flight operations now resuming at airports, tourists are eagerly awaiting to visit, and we are prepared to welcome them. In the coming days, we will offer special discounts to tourists, a decision that will be announced by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah," Chaya said.

Sameer Batoo, Chairman of the Travel Agents Association of India (Kashmir Chapter), while noting the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over the past years to revive the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, said the tourism stakeholders will not let their efforts go to waste.

"We are committed to dispelling any fears tourists may have and attracting them back to Kashmir. With the government’s initiatives and private efforts, we are confident that tourists will return soon," Batoo said.

However, he acknowledged that whenever tensions flare between India and Pakistan, the tourism industry in Kashmir bears the brunt of the consequences. "The tourism sector directly suffers whenever there is unrest in the region or heightened tension between the two countries," he said.

Before the Pahalgam attack, the valley was a popular destination for tourists, with many flocking to its picturesque locations. Dal Lake, one of the most iconic sites, was bustling with domestic and international visitors enjoying boat rides, houseboats, and the scenic beauty of the surroundings. However, now, the lake and its surrounding areas are eerily quiet, with houseboats awaiting tourists who have not yet returned.

Mohammad Akram Khan, a houseboat owner, shared his experience: "Before April 22, all our houseboats were fully booked, with advance bookings in place. But now, all our houseboats are empty, and we’ve had to reduce our staff by 50%. We are unsure when tourists will return. However, now that airports are open and both nations are in a ceasefire, there is renewed hope that tourists will once again flock to Kashmir."

Kashmir-based entrepreneur, Qasim Bazzaz, who is in the art business, shared his concerns: "I rented a shop on Boulevard Road this year, anticipating a record number of tourists, just like last year. However, after the Pahalgam incident, I’ve been sitting idle. My business, like many others, relies entirely on the influx of tourists. There were times when hundreds of buyers would visit my store, but now, not a single tourist has come to shop."

Waseem Hussain, a young man passing daily on Boulevard Road, remarked, "In the past two weeks, the vibrancy of Dal Lake has been missing. There used to be tourists everywhere, enjoying the beauty of the lake on Shikara boats, but now it’s completely silent."

Meanwhile, Tariq Gani, the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), shared that an emergency meeting was held with industry stakeholders to discuss how to re-attract tourists to Kashmir. "We are working on strategies with tour and travel agents, and other related sectors, to revive the tourism industry. In the coming days, we will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister to discuss further steps. Nearly 20 lakh people are directly or indirectly linked to this industry," he said.