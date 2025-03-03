ETV Bharat / business

Ola Electric To Cut Around 1,000 Jobs In Restructuring Exercise To Reduce Losses

New Delhi: Ola Electric Mobility is cutting around 1,000 jobs across different functions as part of a restructuring exercise to reduce losses, according to people aware of the development. When contacted, the company, which had last year trimmed around 500 jobs, without commenting on the exact number of redundancies in the latest round, hinted that these were a result of restructuring and automation of front-end operations.

"We have restructured and automated our front-end operations delivering improved margins, reduced cost, and enhanced customer experience while eliminating redundant roles for better productivity," a spokesperson of Ola Electric Mobility said.

The second round of job cuts in the company within five months comes at a time when Ola Electric has been taking strategic moves to boost EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) margins by almost 10 percentage points, besides improving inventory management and faster customer deliveries.

The company has eliminated its regional warehouses across India, deciding to leverage its 4,000 retail stores nationwide for maintaining vehicle inventory, spare parts, accessories, and last-mile deliveries. It has also renegotiated contracts with vehicle registration agency partners to streamline the process and further reduce costs.