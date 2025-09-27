ETV Bharat / business

Oil India Discovers Natural Gas In Andaman Shallow Offshore Block

New Delhi: Oil India Ltd has discovered natural gas reserves off the Andaman Islands, the state-owned firm said without putting an estimate of the size of the find.

In a statement, OIL said "occurrence of natural gas" was reported in the second exploratory well Vijayapuram-2 drilled in the Offshore Andaman Block AN-OSHP-2018/1, which the company had won under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP).

"The preliminary analysis of gas samples, collected during intermittent inflow of gas as part of initial production testing, has confirmed the presence of natural gas. Further gas isotope studies are being undertaken so as to understand the genesis of the gas," the statement said.

Oil India Ltd and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have been probing for hydrocarbon reserves in the Andaman Sea in the hope of finding a discovery that could help cut India's 88 per cent dependence on imports for its oil needs and 50 per cent reliance on overseas for gas requirements.

ONGC had, in March this year, begun drilling of an ultra-deepwater well ANE-E in the Andaman offshore, but the firm has not indicated the results of the drilling.

"As per preliminary assessment, this could be a leading indicator of the presence of source or migration pathway or accumulation of hydrocarbon, which will help in future exploration and drilling strategy," OIL said.