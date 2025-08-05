ETV Bharat / business

Oil Giant BP Returns To Profit In Second Quarter

A photograph taken on April 30, 2022 shows the logo of the multi-national oil and gas company BP (British Petroleum) at a petrol station in Tonbridge, south east of London. ( AFP )

Chekhov: British energy group BP on Tuesday posted a net profit for the second quarter, in contrast to weaker results from energy rivals, as lower exceptional charges offset falling oil prices.

Profit after tax came in at $1.63 billion in the April-June period, compared with a net loss of $129 million in the second quarter of 2024, BP said in an earnings statement. Stripping out exceptional items, the underlying net profit was down nearly 15 percent.

"This has been another strong quarter for BP operationally and strategically," chief executive Murray Auchincloss said in the earnings statement. BP on Monday said it made its biggest oil and gas discovery in 25 years off the coast of Brazil.

In February, BP launched a major pivot back to its more profitable oil and gas business, shelving its once industry-leading targets on reducing carbon emissions and slashing clean energy investment.

However, energy prices have come under pressure in recent months on concerns that US President Donald Trump's tariffs will hurt economic growth, while OPEC+ nations have produced more oil.

BP managed to post a profit for the second quarter thanks to impairments which were lower than one year earlier, along with a revaluation of assets -- notably in relation to liquefied natural gas (LNG) -- and divestments.