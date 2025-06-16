ETV Bharat / business

NTPC Group Working On 20 GW Pumped Storage Projects; Aims To Commission 5 GW By FY32: Official

New Delhi: NTPC Group is working on pumped storage projects totalling 20 GW capacity at multiple sites across the country, a senior company official has said. The company plans to commission 3-5 GW of such projects by 2031-32 fiscal. "...NTPC Group is working on a pipeline of pumped storage projects to the tune of 20 GW in NTPC and its hydro subsidiaries," the official said.

THDC India, a subsidiary of NTPC, has constructed a 1,000 MW (250 MW X 4 units) PSP project at Tehri in Uttarakhand. The first unit began commercial supply of electricity earlier this month. "We will see our first 1,000 MW PSP commissioned through Tehri PSP in FY26, with 3-5 GW more by FY32," he said.

PSP assets offer over 40 years of operational life and regulated returns. As critical infrastructure for India's renewable transition, they add long-term stability to our energy portfolio, ensuring sustainable growth while advancing energy security and climate goals, the official said.