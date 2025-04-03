ETV Bharat / business

Northern Railway Records Highest Ever Sale Of Scrap In 2024-25 Fiscal

New Delhi: With closure of e-auction for Financial Year 2024-25, Northern Railway recorded the highest ever total sale of Rs 781.07 crore till the month of March.

According to officials, with this, Northern Railway has once again created a record in scrap disposal by generating revenue worth Rs 781.07 crore during FY 2024-25 which is 147.36 per cent of the Railway Board's annual sales target. Northern Railway is now ranked no 1 amongst all zonal railways and production units (PUs) of Indian Railways. It is the only zone which has crossed the mark of Rs 700 crore in scrap sale this year.

Northern Railway sold 3,244 lots in 592 e-auctions from eight locations, officials informed. Railways not generates revenue from scrap auction but it also helps maintain cleanliness at its facilities. Besides, presence of scrap like rail pieces, sleepers and tie bars near railway lines is a potential safety hazard, officials pointed out.

The Northern zone has also taken the task of disposing off abandoned structures like staff quarters, cabins, sheds, and water tanks in a mission mode. This helped not only in generating revenues but also resulted in valuable space being available for better use and avoiding possible misuse of old structures by miscreants. Their quick disposal is a priority and is monitored at the highest level, the officials added.

Scrap PRC/PSC Concrete Sleepers which have also accumulated in large quantities over the northern zone were also being disposed of to release the valuable area for railway activities besides generating revenue. In the current financial year, it has become the only railway zone to dispatch ERC clips which were lying idle in various sections over NR to RWF-Bangalore/RWP-Bela for use as raw materials for manufacturing new Wheel & Axles, the officials said.

