Non-Metro Women Driving Credit Growth, Business Loans Surge 14%: NITI Aayog

New Delhi: NITI Aayog, together with TransUnion CIBIL and MicroSave Consulting, has released a report called "From Borrowers to Builders: Women's Role in India's Financial Growth Story".

The report highlights a substantial increase in the participation of women in the financial system, with a 42% year-on-year growth in women borrowers.

As of December 2024, 27 million women actively tracked their credit scores, reflecting increased financial awareness and engagement. The report highlights the significance of access to finance in empowering women entrepreneurs and promoting inclusive economic growth.

Women Driving Credit Growth

Women's proportion in the self-monitoring credit base has increased from 17.89% in 2023 to 19.43% in 2024. Interestingly, non-metro areas experienced a faster growth rate of 48% as opposed to 30% in metro areas. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana contributed to almost half of all self-monitoring women, with the southern region topping at 10.2 million. Also, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh have had the highest compounded annual growth rates (CAGR) in active women borrowers for the past five years.