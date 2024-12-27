ETV Bharat / business

Nominal MPCE Grows By 9% In Rural, 8% In Urban Areas From 2022-23: Report

New Delhi: The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey for 2023-24 highlights a continued increase in rural consumption, with the gap between urban and rural spending narrowing even further compared to 2022-23. This suggests that rural areas are experiencing a sustained rise in consumption, bringing them closer to urban levels in terms of spending trends. This survey has been conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

In 2023-24, the average Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) for the bottom 5% of India's rural population is Rs 1,677, while for the same group in urban areas, it's higher at Rs 2,376. On the other hand, the top 5% of India's rural population spends an average of Rs 10,137, compared to Rs. 20,310 for their urban counterparts.

When comparing year-on-year growth, the bottom 5% of India's rural population saw the largest increase in MPCE, with a notable 22% rise from 2022-23. For the equivalent group in urban areas, the growth was slightly lower at about 19%. This reflects a continued improvement in rural consumption, particularly at the lower end of the income spectrum.

Consumption behaviour of households

The report released by MoSPI shows that households across the country are spending more on non-food items, with these expenses making up 53% of average monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) in rural areas and 60% in urban areas. The main areas driving this non-food spending in 2023-24 include: (i) transport (conveyance), (ii) clothing, bedding and footwear, (iii) entertainment and miscellaneous goods, and (iv) durable goods. In urban areas, rent also plays a significant role, accounting for about 7% of non-food expenditure.

When it comes to food expenditure, beverages and processed foods continue to be the largest contributors, as they were in 2022-23. This is followed by spending on milk and milk products, as well as vegetables.

Regional economic differences

The variation in Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) across states and Union Territories (UTs) is significant. Among the states, Sikkim has the highest MPCE, with rural areas at Rs 9,377 and urban areas at Rs 13,927. On the other hand, Chhattisgarh has the lowest MPCE, with Rs 2,739 in rural areas and Rs 4,927 in urban areas.

In the UTs, Chandigarh stands out with the highest MPCE--Rs 8,857 in rural areas and Rs 13,425 in urban areas--in contrast, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Rs 4,311) and Jammu and Kashmir (Rs 6,327) report the lowest MPCE in rural and urban areas, respectively.

The rural-urban gap in MPCE is most pronounced in Meghalaya (104%), followed by Jharkhand (83%) and Chhattisgarh (80%). Notably, the average MPCE in 9 out of 18 major states exceeds the national average in both rural and urban areas. Average all India MPCE in rural areas is Rs. 4,122 while in urban it is Rs. 6,996.

Key Insights from HCES 2023-24