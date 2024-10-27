ETV Bharat / business

'No Space Crunch In Punjab': Centre Dismisses Concerns Over Paddy Storage

New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday dismissed reports of storage space shortage affecting paddy procurement in Punjab, terming them "misinformation" created with "vested interests".

Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi on Sunday assured that creating adequate storage space remains the government's responsibility. "Some rumours are being spread. I want to clearly state that creating space is our responsibility. We will take care of that," Joshi said during a media briefing, accompanied by Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra and FCI Chairman Vanita Rattan Sharma.

The state currently has 14 lakh tonne storage capacity, which will increase to 16 lakh tonne by November 1. An additional 31 lakh tonne capacity is being developed under the Private Entrepreneur Guarantee (PEG) scheme.

The minister highlighted that 3,800 millers have applied for paddy lifting, with 3,250 already allocated stock for rice conversion. The government has cleared payments worth Rs 9,819.88 crore, of which Rs 7,641 crore has reached farmers.

The ministry has formed a high-level committee under the FCI chairmanship to monitor storage capacity and movement plans weekly. Out of the national movement target of 34.75 lakh tonne for October, Punjab has been allocated 40 per cent (13.76 lakh tonne).

The Centre plans to evacuate 13-14 lakh tonnes of wheat monthly from Punjab until March 2025. An online portal to address rice millers' grievances will be launched soon. The minister said the government is distributing rice via PDS and to states like Tamil Nadu on-demand basis.