'No 60-Hr Work Week...': Economic Survey Cites Adverse Health Effects And Evidence Based Studies

New Delhi: Putting a lid on debates over 70-90-hour work week, the pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament said spending over 60 hours a week on work could have adverse health effects, citing several scientific studies.

According to the survey, spending long hours at one's desk is detrimental to mental well-being and individuals who spend 12 or more hours (per day) at a desk have distressed or struggling levels of mental well-being.

"While the hours spent at work are informally considered a measure of productivity, a previous study has documented adverse health effects when hours exceed 55-60 per week," the survey said, citing findings by Pega F, Nafradi B (2021) and 'A systematic analysis from the WHO/ILO Joint Estimates of the Work-related Burden of Disease and Injury'.

The study also cited data from a study done by the Sapien Labs Centre for Human Brain and Mind. "Spending long hours at one's desk is equally detrimental to mental well-being. Individuals who spend 12 or more hours at a desk have distressed/struggling levels of mental well-being, with a mental well-being score approximately 100 points lower than those who spend less than or equal to two hours at a desk."

The study, the survey said, better lifestyle choices, workplace cultures and family relationships are associated with 2-3 fewer days lost per month at work. It added that having poor relationships with managers and low (worst) pride and purpose at work are associated with the largest increases in the number of days one is unable to work.

"Lifestyle choices and workplace culture are critical for mental well-being and, hence, productivity. If India’s economic ambitions are to be met, then immediate attention must be given to lifestyle choices that are often made during childhood and youth. Furthermore, hostile work cultures and excessive hours spent working at the desk can adversely affect mental well-being and ultimately put the brakes on the pace of economic growth," the survey said.

Multiple factors affect productivity, the survey said. It found that even in jobs with the best managerial relationships, about 5 days per month are lost "because workplace culture is but one factor (among several) in the determination of productivity (and mental well-being)".

The global numbers, it cited a WHO study, is about 12 billion days lost annually due to depression and anxiety. The study pegged the financial loss at USD 1 trillion. "In rupee terms, this translates to about Rs 7,000 per day," it said.