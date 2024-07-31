ETV Bharat / business

'Tax On Uncertainties Of Life': Gadkari Urges FM Sitharaman To Withdraw 18 Percent GST On Life, Medical Insurance Premiums

By PTI

Published : 19 hours ago

In his letter to the Finance Minister, Union Transport and Highways Minister said levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life. "The Union feels that the person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premium to purchase cover against this risk," Gadkari wrote in the letter.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (ANI)

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to withdraw the 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST) on life and medical insurance premiums.

In his letter to the Finance Minister, Gadkari raised concerns of the Nagpur Division Life Insurance Corporation Employees Union, which had submitted to him a memorandum regarding the issues of the insurance industry.

Referring to the memo, the minister said, "Levying GST on life insurance premiums amounts to levying tax on the uncertainties of life. The Union feels that the person who covers the risk of life's uncertainties to give protection to the family should not be levied tax on the premium to purchase cover against this risk."

Further, he added that the main issue raised by the union is related to the withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premiums. Both life insurance and medical insurance premiums are subject to an 18 per cent GST rate. He further said, "Similarly, the 18 per cent GST on medical insurance premiums is proving to be a deterrent for the growth of this segment of business which is socially necessary."

"In view of the above, you are requested to consider the suggestion of withdrawal of GST on life and medical insurance premium on priority as it becomes cumbersome for senior citizens as per rules with due verification," he said.

TAGGED:

