NITI Aayog Proposes Presumptive Taxation For Foreign Companies To Boost Investment, Ease Compliance
NITI Aayog’s new tax policy paper proposes an optional presumptive taxation regime for foreign companies to cut litigation, ensure certainty, and boost FDI inflows.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 9:18 PM IST
New Delhi: In an effort to curtail litigation, provide greater certainty, and facilitate compliance for multinational firms in India, the government think tank NITI Aayog has suggested an optional presumptive tax regime for foreign companies.
The suggestion was contained in the first paper of its recently released Tax Policy Working Paper Series, which was presented on Friday by B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog.
If adopted, the suggestion could represent a significant change in India's tax approach towards foreign investors at a time when the country has reached a cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of over USD 1.07 trillion from April 2000 to March 2025. Over the years, however, investors have raised persistent uncertainties around permanent establishment (PE) and profit attribution, that have resulted in years of litigation and high costs of compliance.
A Simplified Route for Foreign Firms
The proposal includes a sector-specific presumptive taxation mechanism whereby foreign firms would choose to be taxed on a fixed percentage of gross revenues derived from India.
Companies that select this option would be provided safe harbour protection meaning the Indian tax authorities would not separately litigate or argue the foreign revenue-generating firm had a PE in India for the activities based on jurisdiction.
This would spare companies from maintaining exhaustive local books or engaging in drawn-out disputes on attribution of profits. Crucially, the scheme is rebuttable; firms that believe their actual profits are lower than the presumptive percentage could instead file under the regular regime.
“The paper presents a compelling picture of the opportunities available in refining our approach to permanent establishments. By providing greater clarity and predictability in our tax regulations, India is poised to attract substantial new foreign investment and encourage existing multinational corporations to expand,” said B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog.
Linking Taxes to India’s Growth Vision
The paper is not just about tax simplification; it ties into India’s broader ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat vision.
Subrahmanyam stressed that reforms must address not only tax rates but also processes: “Most people are law-abiding and willing to pay taxes. The problem arises when rules are unclear or processes are too complicated. By making taxes simpler, compliance will automatically improve.”
He pointed to GST 2.0 as a successful example of simplification and said the government is reviewing other pain points such as multiple TDS rates, complex filing systems, and overlapping provisions.
Building on Existing Models
India is not new to presumptive taxation. Certain sectors already operate under simplified regimes:
- Electronics Manufacturing Services: 25% of gross payments deemed profit.
- Non-resident cruise operators: 20% of gross receipts deemed profit.
- NITI Aayog's proposal builds on this principle and extends it across sectors within a more comprehensive structure.
Main Features of the Proposal to Business
Participation is optional: Companies will have the option between the presumptive route or going through the regular regime.
Sector-specific rates: The presumptive profit will vary between sectors, possibly ranging between 5% to 30%.
Safe harbour: Companies that opt-in will not face any additional PE exposure for those activities.
Reduced compliance burden: Companies will not have to maintain local books of account or an extensive audit trail.
Flexibility: Companies that feel overly taxed under the presumptive profit scheme can revert to normal tax as their chosen route.
Industry Response
Experts from the tax and corporate sectors have largely welcomed the move.
According to Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, M&A Tax Partner at NangiaNXT, disputes have expanded beyond conventional fixed-place establishments to include agency PEs, service PEs, digital presence, and dependent agent models, all riddled with ambiguities.
“The proposed optional presumptive taxation scheme, levying income tax in the range of 5 to 30 per cent of India-sourced gross revenue, spread across industry verticals, with the option to opt out if a foreign company believes its actual profits are lower, is a welcome proposition. By sidestepping the PE threshold debate, it provides foreign investors with a clear path forward.”
Vishwas Panijar, Partner at NangiaNXT, added that sector-specific presumptive rates would allow businesses to plan operations more efficiently, “Prescribing sector-specific guidance offers businesses a practical framework to plan their operations and tax liabilities in advance. For foreign investors, the advantages are clarity in compliance, reduction in litigation risk, lower costs of doing business, and improved ease of operations in India.”
Beyond Presumptive Taxation
The working paper presents a multipronged framework for reforming India’s tax ecosystem:
Rules on PE and profit attribution should be stated in domestic law and tied to OECD or UN models.
More mechanisms for dispute resolution, including increased use of APAs and MAPs.
Binding arbitration as a mechanism for disputes.
Various capacity-building options for tax officers in order to have better consistency.
Formal consultation framework with statutory industry consultation for major adjustments to tax policy.
The position puts forth that such changes will bring about transparency, ease disputes, and grow India's tax system into a more internationally competitive offering.
Focusing on Digital Economy
Subrahmanyam pointed out that disputes have been particularly pronounced in digital and technology industries about how profits derived from Indian operations were attributed to less than India.
The presumptive regime may lessen those disputes by providing clarity and knowing the tax regimes for digital players, e-commerce platforms, and service provides in advance.
Subrahmanyam stated that the position provides more certainty for Indian businesses and global investors alike. "This is critical for India to maintain its very high-growth trajectory towards the 2047 goals. If India would like to create jobs and increase FDI, we need to make investors aware of what they can expect. A far more fixed tax regime will help them plan with a greater degree of confidence."
Why Change Was Needed
Taxation of foreign companies has historically been fraught with disputes in India. A Permanent Establishment (PE) refers to a fixed place of business through which a foreign enterprise conducts significant operations in another country, thereby incurring tax liability there.
But in practice, determining the existence of a PE has often been subjective. With the rise of digital services, technology platforms, and new business models, disputes have grown in both frequency and complexity.
Many multinational corporations have been caught in lengthy legal battles over whether their Indian presence constitutes a PE.
Such disputes often take 6 to 12 years, or even longer to reach final resolution in courts.
This uncertainty, NITI Aayog warns, discourages new investment and complicates the operations of existing firms.
Subrahmanyam, while releasing the report, underscored this point, “Uncertainty is not good for investment. Uncertainty is not good for citizens. People want stability, predictability, uniformity, and transparency in taxation. If a law can be read in different ways, it means taxes are applied differently. This leads to disputes and drives people away. What investors want is certainty.”
Despite the positive dispositions, there are still challenges ahead:
State vs. Centre Jurisdiction: Direct taxes are within the Centre's scope, however, coordination in some areas with the states will again be required.
Determining Industry Rates: It will not be easy to determine what percentages are fair presumptives for the multitude of industries.
Preserving Revenue: The government must take steps to ensure the regime does not cause large revenue leakage.
Data Privacy Concerns: With mandatory reporting and safe harbour provisions, protecting corporate and personal data will be crucial.
As Subrahmanyam summed it up, “What investors want is certainty. By removing ambiguity and offering a clear framework, India can position itself as a top destination for global capital and innovation.”
