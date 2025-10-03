ETV Bharat / business

NITI Aayog Proposes Presumptive Taxation For Foreign Companies To Boost Investment, Ease Compliance

New Delhi: In an effort to curtail litigation, provide greater certainty, and facilitate compliance for multinational firms in India, the government think tank NITI Aayog has suggested an optional presumptive tax regime for foreign companies.

The suggestion was contained in the first paper of its recently released Tax Policy Working Paper Series, which was presented on Friday by B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog.

If adopted, the suggestion could represent a significant change in India's tax approach towards foreign investors at a time when the country has reached a cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflow of over USD 1.07 trillion from April 2000 to March 2025. Over the years, however, investors have raised persistent uncertainties around permanent establishment (PE) and profit attribution, that have resulted in years of litigation and high costs of compliance.

A Simplified Route for Foreign Firms

The proposal includes a sector-specific presumptive taxation mechanism whereby foreign firms would choose to be taxed on a fixed percentage of gross revenues derived from India.

Companies that select this option would be provided safe harbour protection meaning the Indian tax authorities would not separately litigate or argue the foreign revenue-generating firm had a PE in India for the activities based on jurisdiction.

This would spare companies from maintaining exhaustive local books or engaging in drawn-out disputes on attribution of profits. Crucially, the scheme is rebuttable; firms that believe their actual profits are lower than the presumptive percentage could instead file under the regular regime.

“The paper presents a compelling picture of the opportunities available in refining our approach to permanent establishments. By providing greater clarity and predictability in our tax regulations, India is poised to attract substantial new foreign investment and encourage existing multinational corporations to expand,” said B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog.

Linking Taxes to India’s Growth Vision

The paper is not just about tax simplification; it ties into India’s broader ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047 under the Viksit Bharat vision.

Subrahmanyam stressed that reforms must address not only tax rates but also processes: “Most people are law-abiding and willing to pay taxes. The problem arises when rules are unclear or processes are too complicated. By making taxes simpler, compliance will automatically improve.”

He pointed to GST 2.0 as a successful example of simplification and said the government is reviewing other pain points such as multiple TDS rates, complex filing systems, and overlapping provisions.

Building on Existing Models

India is not new to presumptive taxation. Certain sectors already operate under simplified regimes:

Electronics Manufacturing Services: 25% of gross payments deemed profit.

Non-resident cruise operators: 20% of gross receipts deemed profit.

NITI Aayog's proposal builds on this principle and extends it across sectors within a more comprehensive structure.

Main Features of the Proposal to Business

Participation is optional: Companies will have the option between the presumptive route or going through the regular regime.

Sector-specific rates: The presumptive profit will vary between sectors, possibly ranging between 5% to 30%.

Safe harbour: Companies that opt-in will not face any additional PE exposure for those activities.

Reduced compliance burden: Companies will not have to maintain local books of account or an extensive audit trail.

Flexibility: Companies that feel overly taxed under the presumptive profit scheme can revert to normal tax as their chosen route.

Industry Response

Experts from the tax and corporate sectors have largely welcomed the move.

According to Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, M&A Tax Partner at NangiaNXT, disputes have expanded beyond conventional fixed-place establishments to include agency PEs, service PEs, digital presence, and dependent agent models, all riddled with ambiguities.

“The proposed optional presumptive taxation scheme, levying income tax in the range of 5 to 30 per cent of India-sourced gross revenue, spread across industry verticals, with the option to opt out if a foreign company believes its actual profits are lower, is a welcome proposition. By sidestepping the PE threshold debate, it provides foreign investors with a clear path forward.”