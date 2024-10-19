ETV Bharat / business

NITI Aayog Leaders Highlight Methanol's Role In Driving India's Sustainable Energy Future

New Delhi: New Delhi hosted the Second International Methanol Seminar and Expo, an event organized by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the Methanol Institute, USA.on October 17-18, 2024. Building on the success of the inaugural seminar in 2016, this event aimed to promote a robust methanol economy in India, highlighting methanol's potential

Talking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Surender Mehra, Advisor at NITI Aayog, emphasised the critical role of methanol as a sustainable fuel across multiple sectors.

"Methanol is not only an alternative fuel but a green fuel," he said. He outlined the various applications of methanol, ranging from shipping and transport to sustainable aviation fuel, cooking, and as a feedstock for various industrial processes.

India’s journey toward achieving net-zero emissions by 2070 is distinct from that of developed nations, Mehra explained. While developed countries have already reached peak industrialisation, India must simultaneously develop its industrial capabilities while reducing carbon emissions.

"Methanol and other alternative fuels will be instrumental in this journey," he stated, highlighting the need for a multifaceted approach that incorporates various renewable energy sources.

The Growing Methanol Economy in India

Prashanth Guru Srinivas, an organising member of the seminar, reiterated the potential of methanol to completely substitute diesel, petrol, and LPG. He shared insights on the advancements made since NITI Aayog launched the methanol program in 2016. Partnerships with industry leaders have led to the development of technologies for methanol blends, such as MD 15 (methanol-diesel blend) and M15 (methanol-petrol blend). Notable companies, including Kirloskar and Ashok Leyland, have produced methanol gensets and buses.

The Centre has already established a regulatory framework for methanol as a transport fuel, with the Ministry of Road Transport declaring it viable in 2018. "Methanol economy is now in its implementation phase," Srinivas stated, pointing to the launch of methanol-blended buses and trucks in November 2023 by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.