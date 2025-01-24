ETV Bharat / business

NITI Aayog’s Fiscal Health Index: Odisha, Chhattisgarh Lead, Punjab And West Bengal Lag

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Friday unveiled its first Fiscal Health Index (FHI), a comprehensive report aimed at evaluating the financial stability of 18 major states.

Dr. Pravakar Sahoo, programme director, NITI Aayog told ETV Bharat, "The report examines fiscal health of the states in terms of five critical dimensions, expenditure quality, revenue mobilisation, fiscal prudence, debt index, and debt sustainability, providing insights into state-specific fiscal performance and its implications for long-term economic resilience."

The report excludes special category states and focuses on states contributing 85% of the cumulative gross domestic product (GDP) of India. The findings are based on data from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The Fiscal Health Index ranks states based on their performance across sub-indices, providing a holistic overview of their fiscal health. Odisha and Chhattisgarh emerged as India's fiscally healthiest states, while Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala were categorised as "aspirational states", signalling the need for significant improvement.

Top Performers

Odisha secured the highest overall index score of 67.8, ranking first in the Debt Index (99.0) and Debt Sustainability (64.0). The state maintained low fiscal deficits, a healthy debt profile, and an above-average capital outlay-to-GSDP ratio. Chhattisgarh also performed well, particularly in revenue mobilisation due to its significant non-tax revenue collection from mining activities.

Lagging States

Punjab and West Bengal were flagged for their rising debt burdens. Interest payments in West Bengal constituted 20.47% of its revenue receipts in 2022-23, leaving little room for developmental expenditure. Kerala, grappling with high expenditures and limited revenue growth, was advised to focus on effective tax and non-tax strategies and rationalise expenditures to improve its fiscal health.

Breakdown of Critical Dimensions

1. Quality of Expenditure

The Quality of Expenditure index evaluates the ratio of developmental expenditure to a state’s total expenditure and the capital outlay-to-GSDP ratio. States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar scored well in this dimension, while others lagged behind due to an overemphasis on non-productive revenue expenditure.

2. Revenue Mobilisation

Revenue mobilisation assesses a state's ability to generate resources through taxation and non-taxation avenues. States like Karnataka performed consistently well across indices, but weaker states, like Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, need to expand their revenue sources.

3. Debt Index and Debt Sustainability