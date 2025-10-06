NITI Aayog CEO Confident On Early India-US Trade Pact, Focuses On Tariffs And Competitiveness
Published : October 6, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam expressed optimism on Monday that a trade agreement would be reached between India and the United States soon, as both nations were dedicated to forging a mutually beneficial trade agreement.
Subrahmanyam also stated that India must reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers and open up to markets, to become more competitive in manufacturing.
"So the good thing is both sides are still committed to having a trade deal. So negotiations happened last month, so I think both sides are hopeful," he told reporters during the launch of 'Trade Watch Quarterly' report.
Indo-US relations are under severe strain after US President Donald Trump raised tariffs in August on Indian goods to 50 per cent and imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India's import of crude oil from Russia.
India had called the US move "unfair, unjustifiable and unreasonable." When asked about the impact of US tariffs of a massive 50 per cent on Indian goods, Subrahmanyam said, "Building a trade channel is difficult, and unwinding a trade channel is also difficult. No impact will happen till Christmas."
Trade Imbalance: “India Trading in the Wrong Products”
A central theme of Subrahmanyam’s address was India’s persistent trade imbalance. He argued that the country’s export basket is skewed toward products with declining global demand, leaving India out of step with shifting trade patterns.
“Our trade is very, very unbalanced. It is concentrated in a few products, and the wrong products. Maybe we were once dominant in certain items, but the world has moved on, and India did not move on,” he said.
Commerce Ministry data shows India’s merchandise exports rose 6.7% year-on-year in August 2025 to $35.1 billion. Yet, exports declined sequentially from $37.24 billion in July. Imports stood at $61.59 billion in August, down from $64.59 billion a month earlier, keeping the trade deficit wide.
Subrahmanyam emphasised that India’s priority should not be to shrink the deficit artificially, but to diversify and expand its export base. “We should not worry about the size of the deficit as long as it supports industrial growth. The focus must be on competitiveness, not tariffs,” he said.
Global Headwinds: US Tariffs and Trade Diplomacy
India’s reform agenda comes amid mounting global trade turbulence. Bilateral relations with the United States have been tested after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods in August, raising duties to 50% in retaliation for India’s continued imports of discounted Russian crude oil.
India has described the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” Subrahmanyam admitted that the tariff shock was a “major cost factor” but expressed optimism about a breakthrough. “Both sides are still committed to a trade deal. Negotiations took place last month. If we conclude by November, disruptions can be avoided,” he said.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also weighed in on Saturday, warning that any trade pact must respect India’s “red lines.” Negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), aimed at more than doubling trade to $500 billion by 2030 from the current $191 billion, have already seen five rounds of talks.
Despite tensions, the US remains India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at $131.84 billion in FY25. India’s exports accounted for $86.5 billion of that total.
ASEAN Engagement and Regional Strategy
India is simultaneously recalibrating its regional trade strategy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur later this month, following the 11th Joint Committee Meeting on the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) in Jakarta last week.
Officials say India is pressing for a country-specific review of AITIGA to address its widening trade deficit with the bloc. Imports from ASEAN nations surged 186% between FY2011 and FY2023, compared to export growth of just 65%.
“India’s imports from ASEAN have outpaced exports by a wide margin. A recalibration is overdue,” a government source said. Subrahmanyam added that trade diversification and lowering non-tariff barriers would be key to boosting competitiveness.
China Factor and Supply Chains
Asked about curbs on Chinese investments, Subrahmanyam argued that India must adopt a pragmatic stance. "China is a major supplier for India. If you are competitive, China will buy more of your products. Blocking trade is not the answer, improving competitiveness is,” he noted.
Industry experts say this reflects a broader rethink on supply chains, with India seeking to reduce over-dependence without resorting to outright isolation. The proposed National Manufacturing Mission is expected to prioritise sectoral clusters, supply chain resilience, and global-standard industrial ecosystems.
Reform Blueprint: National Manufacturing Mission
The centrepiece of the upcoming reform package is the National Manufacturing Mission, which aims to transform India’s industrial landscape. According to NITI Aayog, the mission will:
Create globally competitive manufacturing clusters.
Foster innovation and R&D through public-private partnerships.
Incentivise scale and efficiency, especially in intermediate goods and high-value sectors.
Align industrial policies with export diversification goals.
“This mission is not about short-term incentives. It’s about building a manufacturing ecosystem that is globally competitive for decades to come,” Subrahmanyam said.
The timing of the reforms, which is likely to be announced by Diwali, appears deliberate. Analysts say the festive season often sees a consumption surge, and reform signals could boost investor confidence heading into the second half of FY26.
However, challenges loom. The global slowdown, tariff wars, and uneven domestic industrial performance pose risks. “The direction is clear: India wants to move from protectionism to competitiveness. But execution will be key,” said an economist at a leading think tank.
