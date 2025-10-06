ETV Bharat / business

NITI Aayog CEO Confident On Early India-US Trade Pact, Focuses On Tariffs And Competitiveness

New Delhi: NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam expressed optimism on Monday that a trade agreement would be reached between India and the United States soon, as both nations were dedicated to forging a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

Subrahmanyam also stated that India must reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers and open up to markets, to become more competitive in manufacturing.

"So the good thing is both sides are still committed to having a trade deal. So negotiations happened last month, so I think both sides are hopeful," he told reporters during the launch of 'Trade Watch Quarterly' report.

Indo-US relations are under severe strain after US President Donald Trump raised tariffs in August on Indian goods to 50 per cent and imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India's import of crude oil from Russia.

India had called the US move "unfair, unjustifiable and unreasonable." When asked about the impact of US tariffs of a massive 50 per cent on Indian goods, Subrahmanyam said, "Building a trade channel is difficult, and unwinding a trade channel is also difficult. No impact will happen till Christmas."

Trade Imbalance: “India Trading in the Wrong Products”

A central theme of Subrahmanyam’s address was India’s persistent trade imbalance. He argued that the country’s export basket is skewed toward products with declining global demand, leaving India out of step with shifting trade patterns.

“Our trade is very, very unbalanced. It is concentrated in a few products, and the wrong products. Maybe we were once dominant in certain items, but the world has moved on, and India did not move on,” he said.

Commerce Ministry data shows India’s merchandise exports rose 6.7% year-on-year in August 2025 to $35.1 billion. Yet, exports declined sequentially from $37.24 billion in July. Imports stood at $61.59 billion in August, down from $64.59 billion a month earlier, keeping the trade deficit wide.

Subrahmanyam emphasised that India’s priority should not be to shrink the deficit artificially, but to diversify and expand its export base. “We should not worry about the size of the deficit as long as it supports industrial growth. The focus must be on competitiveness, not tariffs,” he said.

Global Headwinds: US Tariffs and Trade Diplomacy

India’s reform agenda comes amid mounting global trade turbulence. Bilateral relations with the United States have been tested after President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods in August, raising duties to 50% in retaliation for India’s continued imports of discounted Russian crude oil.

India has described the move as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” Subrahmanyam admitted that the tariff shock was a “major cost factor” but expressed optimism about a breakthrough. “Both sides are still committed to a trade deal. Negotiations took place last month. If we conclude by November, disruptions can be avoided,” he said.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also weighed in on Saturday, warning that any trade pact must respect India’s “red lines.” Negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), aimed at more than doubling trade to $500 billion by 2030 from the current $191 billion, have already seen five rounds of talks.

Despite tensions, the US remains India’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at $131.84 billion in FY25. India’s exports accounted for $86.5 billion of that total.

ASEAN Engagement and Regional Strategy