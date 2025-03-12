ETV Bharat / business

Nissan's Chief Executive Steps Down, And An Insider With Mexico Experience Gets Tapped For The Job

Tokyo: Japanese automaker Nissan's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, is stepping down after the company reported dismal financial results and its merger talks with Honda collapsed. Nissan Motor Corp. said in a statement Tuesday that Ivan Espinosa, who is now the company’s chief planning officer, will take Uchida’s place, effective April 1.

Nissan stock edged up slightly at the opening but soon slipped about 1% in early Wednesday trading in Tokyo, highlighting investors' skepticism over what was announced late the previous day.

Espinosa, who joined Nissan in 2003, has spent much of his Nissan career in Mexico and Southeast Asia, overseeing product planning including the drive toward electric vehicles, meaning he's an insider perhaps less willing to take drastic action.

“I sincerely believe that Nissan has so much more potential than what we're seeing today,” Espinosa told reporters, while stressing that he needs time to come up with details for a turnaround. He stressed his love for Nissan, noting he has developed a deep understanding of what makes the company unique and valuable.

Nissan said the company leadership needed to be “renewed” to achieve long-term growth. Uchida, who remains as a director, expressed confidence in Espinosa as “a real car guy,” and stressed he was handing over the baton of leadership to better unify company ranks. “I am confident that Nissan will make a comeback,” he said, appearing at the hastily called news conference with Espinosa.

Speculation about Uchida's future was rife after he called off talks last month with Japanese rival Honda Motor Co., announced late last year, to set up a joint holding company to integrate their businesses. At the time, he told reporters the focus of the talks had changed to making Nissan into a Honda subsidiary, which he denounced as unacceptable.

He also said their strategic partnership to realize synergies on specific projects like electric vehicles and other research will continue. Nissan is projecting a loss of 80 billion yen ($540 million) for the full fiscal year through the end of this month. When asked about talks with Honda and other possible partnerships, Espinosa declined comment, saying he needed more time.

During Uchida’s more than five years at Nissan’s helm, sales faltered, including in key markets like the U.S. and China. Uchida also earlier announced the company was slashing 9,000 jobs. Analysts said Nissan's future remains precarious, with little time left, but noted Nissan may need an outsider rather than an insider like Espinosa.