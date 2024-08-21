ETV Bharat / business

Nifty Rises For Fifth Consecutive Day, Sensex Closes Above 80,900

author img

By IANS

Published : 21 hours ago

Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in FMCG stocks like HUL and ITC, and continued to mark green for the fifth consecutive day. The Nifty midcap 100 index was at 58,444, up 196 points, and the smallcap 100 index was at 19,067, up 227 points.

Nifty Rises For Fifth Consecutive Day, Sensex Closes Above 80,900
Representational Image (IANS)

Mumbai: Indian equity indices closed in the green on Wednesday following a rally in FMCG stocks like HUL and ITC. At closing, Sensex ended 102 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 80,905 and Nifty settled 71 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 24,770.

It was the fifth consecutive day when the National Stock Exchange benchmark closed in the green. In the trading session, Sensex traded in the range of 80,626 to 80,952 and Nifty traded in the range of 24,654 to 24,787. The buying trend was seen in midcap and smallcap shares.

The Nifty midcap 100 index was at 58,444, up 196 points or 0.34 per cent and the Nifty smallcap 100 index was at 19,067, up 227 points or 1.21 per cent. In the Sensex pack, Titan, Asian Paints, ITC, HUL, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, JAW Steel, Axis Bank, and TCS were the top gainers. UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, and SBI were the top losers.

Among the sectoral indices, Auto, pharma, FMCG, media, energy and infra were the top gainers. PSU Bank, fin service and realty were the top laggards. INDIAVIX was down by 3.55 per cent at 13.33. According to market experts, the Indian market traded in a tight range with a positive bias supported by strong DII flows.

"While the defensive sector outperformed due to a continued shift in portfolio towards FMCG, consumer, commodities, and pharma," they said."Global markets exhibited a mildly cautious tone ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes later on Wednesday. Currently, the expectation of a rate cut remains high, given the fall in US inflation and moderation in overall growth," they added.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1457 crore on August 20, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,252 crore on the same day.

Read More

Sensex, Nifty Settle Almost Flat In Lacklustre Trade

Stock Market Wrap: Indian Indices Back In Green After Two-Week Fall

Mumbai: Indian equity indices closed in the green on Wednesday following a rally in FMCG stocks like HUL and ITC. At closing, Sensex ended 102 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 80,905 and Nifty settled 71 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 24,770.

It was the fifth consecutive day when the National Stock Exchange benchmark closed in the green. In the trading session, Sensex traded in the range of 80,626 to 80,952 and Nifty traded in the range of 24,654 to 24,787. The buying trend was seen in midcap and smallcap shares.

The Nifty midcap 100 index was at 58,444, up 196 points or 0.34 per cent and the Nifty smallcap 100 index was at 19,067, up 227 points or 1.21 per cent. In the Sensex pack, Titan, Asian Paints, ITC, HUL, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, JAW Steel, Axis Bank, and TCS were the top gainers. UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, and SBI were the top losers.

Among the sectoral indices, Auto, pharma, FMCG, media, energy and infra were the top gainers. PSU Bank, fin service and realty were the top laggards. INDIAVIX was down by 3.55 per cent at 13.33. According to market experts, the Indian market traded in a tight range with a positive bias supported by strong DII flows.

"While the defensive sector outperformed due to a continued shift in portfolio towards FMCG, consumer, commodities, and pharma," they said."Global markets exhibited a mildly cautious tone ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes later on Wednesday. Currently, the expectation of a rate cut remains high, given the fall in US inflation and moderation in overall growth," they added.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 1457 crore on August 20, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,252 crore on the same day.

Read More

Sensex, Nifty Settle Almost Flat In Lacklustre Trade

Stock Market Wrap: Indian Indices Back In Green After Two-Week Fall

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SENSEX UPDATE TODAYNIFTY UPDATE TODAYSENSEX CLOSES ABOVE 80900 TODAYNIFTY RISES FOR FIFTH DAYSTOCK MARKET UPDATE TODAY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis: Memorials Honouring India's Bangladesh Liberation War At Risk

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.