ETV Bharat / business

New US Tariffs Shock Indian Exporters; Hopes Rest On Upcoming Trade Talks

US President Donald Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India, beginning August 1. The Indian exporters are set to feel the heat.

US Tariffs Donald Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump deliver a joint press statement after their meeting at the White House, in Washington, DC on Feb 14, 2025 (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 31, 2025 at 1:50 PM IST

2 Min Read

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: In a sudden move that has stunned Indian exporters, the United States has announced a steep increase in tariffs and penalties on imports. Effective August 1, goods shipped from India will face an additional 25 per cent tariff along with a 10 per cent penalty, over and above existing customs duties. The trade community is calling it a serious setback, with concerns rising across multiple sectors.

Until now, products exported to the US from India faced US customs duty along with a 10 per cent tariff. But as per the new announcement, starting August 1, customs duty will remain, and an additional 25 per cent tariff will be imposed. On top of that, a 10 per cent penalty will also be applied. This unexpected decision has left many Indian exporters shocked. For now, it's a major setback for Indian businesses. However, exporters are hopeful that the situation will improve soon and that upcoming trade agreements between India and the U.S. may help resolve these issues.

While talking to ETV Bharat, Director General and CEO of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Ajay Sahai called this a serious setback for exporters. He added that the decision will affect many sectors. However, the exact financial impact is still unclear. According to him, it will be hard to assess the full impact until more details about the penalty are available.

Indian exporters also believe that the full financial impact of the US tariff hike will only be clear once details about the newly announced penalty are made available. Until then, it is difficult to estimate the final cost of exported goods or determine how the additional burden will be shared among Indian exporters, US importers and American consumers.

Similar tariffs have also been imposed on India’s neighbouring countries. While Bangladesh currently faces slightly higher tax rates, the real comparison will only be possible once India’s penalty is finalised. One of the key concerns right now is that exporters are unable to calculate the total duty, making business planning difficult.

Sahai believe that the tariff measures may be temporary. Negotiations between India and the US on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are ongoing. A US delegation is scheduled to visit India on August 2, and there is optimism that the two countries may work out a solution in the coming weeks, he added.

According to him, once a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is reached, the 25 per cent tariff is expected to be reduced. However, the process could take two to three months. FIEO DG and CEO further point out that India has already signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK, and similar agreements are in progress with several other countries. As a result, exports are becoming more profitable overall, and doing business is not proving too difficult for exporters.

Even if there are some losses in one market, gains from other regions are helping to balance things out. Once a BTA is signed with the US, the situation is expected to improve further.

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: In a sudden move that has stunned Indian exporters, the United States has announced a steep increase in tariffs and penalties on imports. Effective August 1, goods shipped from India will face an additional 25 per cent tariff along with a 10 per cent penalty, over and above existing customs duties. The trade community is calling it a serious setback, with concerns rising across multiple sectors.

Until now, products exported to the US from India faced US customs duty along with a 10 per cent tariff. But as per the new announcement, starting August 1, customs duty will remain, and an additional 25 per cent tariff will be imposed. On top of that, a 10 per cent penalty will also be applied. This unexpected decision has left many Indian exporters shocked. For now, it's a major setback for Indian businesses. However, exporters are hopeful that the situation will improve soon and that upcoming trade agreements between India and the U.S. may help resolve these issues.

While talking to ETV Bharat, Director General and CEO of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Ajay Sahai called this a serious setback for exporters. He added that the decision will affect many sectors. However, the exact financial impact is still unclear. According to him, it will be hard to assess the full impact until more details about the penalty are available.

Indian exporters also believe that the full financial impact of the US tariff hike will only be clear once details about the newly announced penalty are made available. Until then, it is difficult to estimate the final cost of exported goods or determine how the additional burden will be shared among Indian exporters, US importers and American consumers.

Similar tariffs have also been imposed on India’s neighbouring countries. While Bangladesh currently faces slightly higher tax rates, the real comparison will only be possible once India’s penalty is finalised. One of the key concerns right now is that exporters are unable to calculate the total duty, making business planning difficult.

Sahai believe that the tariff measures may be temporary. Negotiations between India and the US on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are ongoing. A US delegation is scheduled to visit India on August 2, and there is optimism that the two countries may work out a solution in the coming weeks, he added.

According to him, once a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is reached, the 25 per cent tariff is expected to be reduced. However, the process could take two to three months. FIEO DG and CEO further point out that India has already signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK, and similar agreements are in progress with several other countries. As a result, exports are becoming more profitable overall, and doing business is not proving too difficult for exporters.

Even if there are some losses in one market, gains from other regions are helping to balance things out. Once a BTA is signed with the US, the situation is expected to improve further.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INDIAN EXPORTERSDONALD TRUMPTRADE AND INDUSTRYINDIAN BUSINESSUS TARIFFS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Beyond Calcium: Why Magnesium Deserves A Spot In Every Indian’s Daily Health Regimen

How Fiji Is Emerging As A Key Node In India's Expanding Indo-Pacific Strategy

New Life, New Hopes Away From Naxalism and Wild Animals: Relocated Palamu Villagers Breathe Free

Public-Private Power: Dorjilung Partnership Boosts India-Bhutan Energy Ties

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.