New US Tariffs Shock Indian Exporters; Hopes Rest On Upcoming Trade Talks

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: In a sudden move that has stunned Indian exporters, the United States has announced a steep increase in tariffs and penalties on imports. Effective August 1, goods shipped from India will face an additional 25 per cent tariff along with a 10 per cent penalty, over and above existing customs duties. The trade community is calling it a serious setback, with concerns rising across multiple sectors.

Until now, products exported to the US from India faced US customs duty along with a 10 per cent tariff. But as per the new announcement, starting August 1, customs duty will remain, and an additional 25 per cent tariff will be imposed. On top of that, a 10 per cent penalty will also be applied. This unexpected decision has left many Indian exporters shocked. For now, it's a major setback for Indian businesses. However, exporters are hopeful that the situation will improve soon and that upcoming trade agreements between India and the U.S. may help resolve these issues.

While talking to ETV Bharat, Director General and CEO of Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Ajay Sahai called this a serious setback for exporters. He added that the decision will affect many sectors. However, the exact financial impact is still unclear. According to him, it will be hard to assess the full impact until more details about the penalty are available.

Indian exporters also believe that the full financial impact of the US tariff hike will only be clear once details about the newly announced penalty are made available. Until then, it is difficult to estimate the final cost of exported goods or determine how the additional burden will be shared among Indian exporters, US importers and American consumers.

Similar tariffs have also been imposed on India’s neighbouring countries. While Bangladesh currently faces slightly higher tax rates, the real comparison will only be possible once India’s penalty is finalised. One of the key concerns right now is that exporters are unable to calculate the total duty, making business planning difficult.

Sahai believe that the tariff measures may be temporary. Negotiations between India and the US on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are ongoing. A US delegation is scheduled to visit India on August 2, and there is optimism that the two countries may work out a solution in the coming weeks, he added.

According to him, once a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is reached, the 25 per cent tariff is expected to be reduced. However, the process could take two to three months. FIEO DG and CEO further point out that India has already signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK, and similar agreements are in progress with several other countries. As a result, exports are becoming more profitable overall, and doing business is not proving too difficult for exporters.

Even if there are some losses in one market, gains from other regions are helping to balance things out. Once a BTA is signed with the US, the situation is expected to improve further.