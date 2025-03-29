New Rules From 1st April, 2025: 7 Big Changes In Banking Sector You Must Know

New Delhi: With the beginning of another financial year, several key changes are set to be implemented in the banking sector from April 1, 2025. Starting from ATM cash withdrawals, minimum balance requirement, UPI transactions, FD interest rates, digital banking and other services, have a look at these seven major changes which will take effect from the coming month, impacting consumers across India.

New UPI Guidelines

As per latest guidelines of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the UPI ID of customer(s) linked to inactive mobile number will become inactive. This means, if the mobile number registered with the bank of a UPI user remains inactive for a long time, then the concerned UPI ID will also be unlinked, and the person will no longer be able to use the UPI service. Therefore, every person using UPI service will need to ensure that the mobile number registered with his bank is active.

ATM Cash Withdrawal

Now, bank customers will be allowed to withdraw money from another bank's ATM only three times in a month for free. After three transactions, Rs 20-25 fee will be levied on every additional transaction. Earlier, many banks used to provide the facility of withdrawing money five times for free. The free limit has now been reduced under the new regulations.

Minimum Balance Rules

Several major banks including State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Canara Bank have introduced new minimum balance conditions. Customers will now have to maintain different minimum balances depending on whether their account has been opened in urban, semi-urban or rural areas. There will be a penalty for not maintaining the fixed minimum balance, and the amount is likely to vary based on the bank and the type of account.

Implementation Of Positive Pay System

In a welcome move, Positive Pay System (PPS) is being implemented to prevent bank fraud. For cheque payments exceeding Rs 5000, customers will now have to verify the cheque number, date, beneficiary name and amount before the payment is processed. This extra layer of security is likely to prevent wrong payments and fraudulent transactions.

Digital Banking Services

Banks are now launching new online services and AI-powered chatbots to make digital banking more secure and convenient. Apart from this, a two-factor authentication and biometric verification will be strengthened to safeguard digital transactions.

Changes In Savings Account And FD Interest Rates

Several banks have announced changes or making adjustments in the interest rates of savings account and fixed deposits (FD). Now, interest rates will be determined based on the amount deposited in the account. This is likely to offer higher interest and returns for customers maintaining larger account balance.

Credit Card Benefits Curtailed

SBI and IDFC First Bank are reportedly making changes in the benefits of Vistara credit card. Owing to the revision, facilities like free ticket vouchers, renewal benefits and milestone rewards will be discontinued. Axis Bank will also implement similar changes on its Vistara credit card from April 18, 2025.