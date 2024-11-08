New Dzire Becomes First Maruti Suzuki Model To Get 5 Star Rating In Global NCAP Crash Test

Hyderabad: The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the Indian market has achieved an impressive five-star rating for adult occupant safety and four stars for child occupant safety. It comes equipped with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and pedestrian protection as standard features. Notably, the new Dzire is the first model from Maruti Suzuki to receive a five-star rating from Global NCAP.

Global NCAP’s crash test protocols evaluate frontal and side impact protection for all vehicle models, as well as Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Vehicles must undergo assessments for pedestrian safety and side pole impact safety to achieve the highest star ratings.

David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation which runs the Global NCAP programme said that the new Dzire’s five-star rating sets a significant safety benchmark for Maruti Suzuki compared to the previous version of this model and others from Maruti we have tested.

“We are optimistic that going forward Maruti will seek to achieve this high level of safety performance across their model range. If they do, it will be a vehicle safety game changer for Indian consumers,” he added.

According to Global NCAP, the new Dzire was submitted by Maruti Suzuki for voluntary testing. The structure and footwell area have been rated as stable and can endure additional loadings. The car is equipped with three-point seat belts in all seating positions, and I-Size anchorages are included as standard.

The chest of the driver dummy in the frontal test showed marginal protection. The pole test showed full head protection and the side impact test showed full protection for the adult occupants. The new Dzire offers six airbags, ESC and pedestrian protection as standard.

The 18-month-old dummy showed full protection and the three-year-old dummy showed good protection to the head and chest while neck protection could be improved by installing a rearward-facing CRS. Side impact protection for child occupants showed full protection.