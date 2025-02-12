ETV Bharat / business

New Income Tax Bill To Have 622 Pages, 536 Sections; Likely To Be Tabled In Par On Thursday

New Delhi: A crispier and simplified Income Tax Bill 2025, having 536 sections, and 23 chapters running into 622 pages, is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The Bill once enacted will replace the six-decade Income Tax Act 1961, which over the years became bulkier and complex with amendments.

The proposed law replaces the term 'previous year' as mentioned in the Income Tax Act, 1961 with 'tax year'. Also, the concept of assessment year has been done away with. Currently, for income earned in the previous year (say 2023-24), tax is paid in the assessment year (say 2024-25).

This previous year and assessment year concept has been removed and only tax year under the simplified bill has been brought in. The Income Tax Bill, 2025 comprises 536 sections, higher than 298 sections of the current Income-Tax Act, 1961. The existing law has 14 schedules which will increase to 16 in the new legislation.

However, the number of chapters has been retained at 23. The number of pages has been reduced substantially to 622, almost half of the current voluminous Act which includes amendments made over the last six decades. When the Income Tax Act, 1961, was brought in, it had 880 pages.

"This increase in sections reflects a more structured approach to tax administration, incorporating modern compliance mechanisms, digital governance, and streamlined provisions for businesses and individuals. The new law introduces 16 schedules and 23 chapters," AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said.

As per the proposed law, clearer tax treatment on stock options (ESOPs) have been included for reduced tax disputes and includes judicial pronouncements of the last 60 years for more clarity.