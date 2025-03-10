ETV Bharat / business

Digital, Social Media Accounts Accessed Only In Search, Survey Ops; Not Against Common Taxpayer: I-T Sources

New Delhi: The new Income Tax Bill prescribes the existing process for tax authorities to gain access to the digital space or a computer device only during search and survey operations, and it is not aimed to breach the online privacy of common taxpayers even if their case lands into scrutiny, a top I-T department official said Monday.

The powers for such a coercive action "already existed" in the 1961 Act, and these have only been reiterated in the Income Tax Bill of 2025, he said.

The official rejected claims made in some reports and opinion pieces that the tax authorities have been granted "additional" powers to breach the passwords of electronic records, including email, social media handles and Cloud storage space of the taxpayers.

"Such reports are nothing but fearmongering. The tax department is not into snooping of social media accounts or online activities of a taxpayer.

"These powers are only to be executed during the course of a search or survey operation, and that too when the assessee being searched or surveyed refuses to share the passwords for digital storage drives, emails, Clouds and communication platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, etc.," the officer told PTI.

Section 247 of the Income Tax Bill, 2025, which is before Parliament at present, prescribes an authorised officer to gain access by "over-riding" the access code of computer system or 'virtual digital space'.

The government has brought the new Bill in order to change the decades-old I-T Act of 1961 with an aim to make the bulky direct tax law simpler and easier for the taxpayers.

Under the existing law, Section 132 enables an authorised officer to require any person who is found in possession of books, accounts or other documents in the form of electronic record to afford facility to inspect such documents and also to seize such document (including electronic record as per Section 2(22AA) of Income Tax Act, 1961).