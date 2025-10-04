ETV Bharat / business

Government Cuts Toll Penalty For Non-FASTag Users Via UPI; Consumer Expert Calls FASTag Penalties 'Anti-Consumer'

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: To encourage digital payments and minimise the financial burden of highway travellers, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a new toll payment policy for vehicles without valid FASTags. Starting on November 15, 2025, vehicles without FASTags will have the option to pay tolls using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at 1.25 times the normal toll rate instead of paying double the current penalty by paying cash.

Under the new policy, if the vehicle standard toll is ₹100, a commuter is expected to pay ₹125 with UPI instead of paying ₹200 in cash. This adjustment aims to encourage commuters to use digital payment methods through a remarkable reduction of cash payments at toll plazas, which will promote efficiency and transparency in toll booth collection.

Prof Bejon Kumar Misra, International Consumer Policy Expert, told ETV Bharat, "The government has shown empathy towards the consumers by reducing the penalty for not having the FASTag. In my view, there should be no penalty at all, and I should have the choice as a consumer to pay in cash on the spot or in advance."

"I am totally against FASTag, it is nothing but exploitation of the consumers and burdening the consumers with avoidable anti-consumer practices. Only because of inefficiencies and lack of accountability in the governance of providing good roads out of huge taxes collected from the motorised vehicle owners and taxpayers, such methods are adopted without any consultation with the citizens," Misra added.

According to Misra, the Centre should come out with a white paper to justify such avoidable collections of toll in the garb of building express highways and modernising mobility.

"Let the citizens decide about the toll. I recall due to my intervention, we could remove several toll gates as they had outlived purpose, and there was a connivance established between the private entities and the government to continue with such unfair trade practices. As I am a consumer, I always look for value for money provided in a transparent and accountable manner. We must have a choice to decide about our convenience," added Misra.

The new rule also includes provisions for technical malfunctions at toll plazas. If the electronic toll collection system fails and a vehicle’s FASTag has sufficient balance, commuters will be allowed to pass through without any deduction. A zero-transaction receipt detailing the date, time, and vehicle class will be issued, ensuring accountability and transparency in toll collection.