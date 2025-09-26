ETV Bharat / business

New GST Cuts to Boost Tourism, But Higher Taxes on Premium Stays May Offset Benefits for Some

New Delhi: Tourism sector experts on Friday said the reduction of GST rates from 12 per cent to 5 per cent will only benefit tourists who book small and medium hotels under the room rent of Rs 7,500 per day.

However, above this amount, the customers have to pay an additional 18 per cent tax on each room rent and food in the hotels.

Explaining about the new rate and its effects, Rajnish Kaistha, senior vice president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), told ETV Bharat, “There is a mixed response in the industry as the hotels below Rs 7,500 room rents will not get 6 per cent Input Credit which will dent their direct income.”

“Now, it is expected that 10-15 per cent of hotels that were restricted on this amount will cross the barrier of Rs 7,500, amounting to 18 per cent tax and receive 9 per cent Input Credit, which will put a burden on tourists,” he added.

Expressing similar views, Subhash Goel, tourism expert, told ETV Bharat, “Some extend new GST rates will provide benefits to customers, but it will affect hotel owners who will not receive 6 per cent Input Credits.”

According to the Central government, as the national capital, Delhi is a major destination for tourists, business travellers and medical tourism. It offers everything from luxury properties to budget stays in Paharganj and Karol Bagh. In 2024, Delhi’s hotel market recorded about 72.9 per cent average occupancy with an average daily rate (ADR) of nearly Rs 10,273.