New GST Cuts to Boost Tourism, But Higher Taxes on Premium Stays May Offset Benefits for Some
The new GST rate of 5 per cent for rooms below Rs 7,500 per night directly reduces the cost of staying in hotels.
Published : September 26, 2025 at 7:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Tourism sector experts on Friday said the reduction of GST rates from 12 per cent to 5 per cent will only benefit tourists who book small and medium hotels under the room rent of Rs 7,500 per day.
However, above this amount, the customers have to pay an additional 18 per cent tax on each room rent and food in the hotels.
Explaining about the new rate and its effects, Rajnish Kaistha, senior vice president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), told ETV Bharat, “There is a mixed response in the industry as the hotels below Rs 7,500 room rents will not get 6 per cent Input Credit which will dent their direct income.”
“Now, it is expected that 10-15 per cent of hotels that were restricted on this amount will cross the barrier of Rs 7,500, amounting to 18 per cent tax and receive 9 per cent Input Credit, which will put a burden on tourists,” he added.
Expressing similar views, Subhash Goel, tourism expert, told ETV Bharat, “Some extend new GST rates will provide benefits to customers, but it will affect hotel owners who will not receive 6 per cent Input Credits.”
According to the Central government, as the national capital, Delhi is a major destination for tourists, business travellers and medical tourism. It offers everything from luxury properties to budget stays in Paharganj and Karol Bagh. In 2024, Delhi’s hotel market recorded about 72.9 per cent average occupancy with an average daily rate (ADR) of nearly Rs 10,273.
The new GST rate of 5 per cent for rooms below Rs 7,500 per night directly reduces the cost of staying in hotels. For example, booking a room at Rs 5,000 per night would now attract an additional tax of only Rs 250 (5 per cent). This makes hotel stays around 6.25 per cent cheaper. These savings accumulate over a multiple-night stay, which will result in higher occupancy rates, it stated.
“To complement room-rate relief, key kitchen inputs used by hotels, restaurants, cafés, and caterers have also been cut from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. The 13-percentage-point tax reduction on these crucial kitchen supplies will directly lower the input costs for restaurants and hotels. This will help stabilise menu prices and improve the profitability of small and medium-sized eateries. The tax cuts also benefit residents as organising family functions or weddings in hotels is now cheaper. The reduction in kitchen input costs will also make food more affordable for people dining out,” the government informed.
Discussing the issue, Rajan Sehgal, chairman of Public Relations Council, Travel Agents Association, told ETV Bharat, “New GST rate will not help much for the customers as they will receive Rs 200 to Rs 750 benefits on booking below Rs 7500 room rent.”
“The tourism industry was demanding a flat 5 per cent tax on tourism-related services, but they provided relief for only hotels with room rent below Rs 7500,” Sehgal stated.
As per government data, the tourism industry is essential for Sikkim’s economy with various hotels, homestays, travel agencies, taxi operators, guides, and eateries supporting local income and jobs. An estimated 7.8 lakh people derive their livelihoods from this sector. With the reformed GST rates, hotel accommodation up to Rs 7,500 per night now carries only 5 per cent GST. A reduced tax rate essentially puts money back in tourists’ pockets, encouraging higher occupancy and longer stays. Higher hotel occupancy also translates to more jobs in this sector.
Garish Oberoi, Honorary Treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) told ETV Bharat, “Above 5 per cent tax, customers have to pay 18 per cent GST on room rent and similar amount on food, which is an issue that will cost customers.”
