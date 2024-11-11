ETV Bharat / business

TRAI Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti Discusses SATRC’s Vision For Regional Collaboration, Tackles Spam Issues, Affirms Affordable Data Prices

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a three-day event here, bringing together telecommunication regulators from across South Asia to discuss collaborative strategies and regulatory frameworks to advance digital connectivity in the region.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, TRAI Chairman, Anil Kumar Lahoti, who has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators' Council (SATRC) highlighted the importance of the SATRC, describing it as a "sub-regional forum where telecommunication regulators of South Asia come together to discuss issues related to the development and expansion of telecommunication and ICT."

Lahoti explained that the SATRC aims to foster shared learning, allowing each nation to share its unique challenges and regulatory experiences while exploring actionable steps to enhance digital infrastructure.

“The South Asia region is home to more than a quarter of the world’s population,” Lahoti remarked. “Whatever developments occur here in digital connectivity will have a ripple effect globally.” He emphasised that the region’s varied demographics and socio-economic conditions call for tailored telecommunication policies to bridge digital divides and promote digital inclusion.

The Chairman also touched on universal issues like spam and product calls, which persist globally, noting, “These issues will also be part of our discussions as we work to identify practical solutions for telecom expansion in the region.”

Additionally, Lahoti reaffirmed TRAI’s commitment to affordable communication services, stating, “Our data cost per GB is approximately ₹9, one of the lowest in the world.” He warned consumers to stay alert to fraudulent calls impersonating TRAI, urging them to report such incidents via the Department of Telecommunication’s Chakshu portal.

Minister Scindia Emphasizes India’s Role as “Voice of the Global South”

The event was inaugurated by Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who highlighted India’s role as a leader in digital infrastructure and its growing influence as the “Voice of the Global South.” In his keynote address, Scindia remarked that SATRC-25 would be an “excellent platform for knowledge-sharing” and would provide a confluence of perspectives on emerging regulatory challenges.

Scindia underscored the transformative impact of India’s digital infrastructure, noting that the country boasts over 1.2 billion telephone connections and 970 million internet users, with the digital economy accounting for 10% of the national economy—a significant rise from 3.5% just a decade ago. India’s digital economy, he added, is growing nearly three times faster than the national economy, and he expects it will comprise 20% of the economy by 2026-27.

"South Asia must unite in its efforts to build a connected, resilient, and sustainable future," Scindia said. He urged SATRC members to address shared goals, including digital inclusivity, sustainable networks, and consumer protection, to create a "secure, safe, and standard-driven future" in the region.