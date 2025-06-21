ETV Bharat / business

ICICI Bank Made An Offer To Acquire HDFC Ltd Before Reverse Merger: Parekh

Former chairaman of HDFC Ltd Deepak Parekh said that ICICI Bank made an offer to take over mortgage lender HDFC Ltd but it was declined.

ICICI Bank Made An Offer To Acquire HDFC Ltd Before Reverse Merger: Parekh
Private sector lender ICICI Bank (Source: X@ICICIBank)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 21, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST

Updated : June 21, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Veteran banker and former chairman of HDFC Ltd Deepak Parekh has said that ICICI Bank had made an offer to take over mortgage lender HDFC Ltd but it was declined. HDFC Ltd, the parent entity of HDFC Bank, later merged with its banking subsidiary to create the country's biggest private sector lender. The merger became effective from July 1, 2023. With the reverse merger, the 44-year-old institution HDFC Ltd faded into memory lane.

Interestingly, creation of HDFC Ltd was financially supported by erstwhile ICICI Ltd, the parent entity of ICICI Bank.

During an interaction with ex-ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, released on YouTube, Parekh said, "I remember you talking to me once...you said that ICICI started HDFC. 'Why don't you come back home?' That was your offer."

However, Parekh said he declined the offer, saying "it won't be fair or proper with our name and the bank and all." Later eventual reverse merger with HDFC Bank, completed in July 2023, was driven mainly by regulatory pressure, he said, adding, "RBI supported us and they pushed us into it to some extent and they helped us...there were no concessions, no relief, no time, nothing but they helped us to go through the process and get the approval." Describing the merger as good for the institution, he said, it is good for the country to have large banks.

Indian banks must grow through acquisitions to become stronger in future, he added.

New Delhi: Veteran banker and former chairman of HDFC Ltd Deepak Parekh has said that ICICI Bank had made an offer to take over mortgage lender HDFC Ltd but it was declined. HDFC Ltd, the parent entity of HDFC Bank, later merged with its banking subsidiary to create the country's biggest private sector lender. The merger became effective from July 1, 2023. With the reverse merger, the 44-year-old institution HDFC Ltd faded into memory lane.

Interestingly, creation of HDFC Ltd was financially supported by erstwhile ICICI Ltd, the parent entity of ICICI Bank.

During an interaction with ex-ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, released on YouTube, Parekh said, "I remember you talking to me once...you said that ICICI started HDFC. 'Why don't you come back home?' That was your offer."

However, Parekh said he declined the offer, saying "it won't be fair or proper with our name and the bank and all." Later eventual reverse merger with HDFC Bank, completed in July 2023, was driven mainly by regulatory pressure, he said, adding, "RBI supported us and they pushed us into it to some extent and they helped us...there were no concessions, no relief, no time, nothing but they helped us to go through the process and get the approval." Describing the merger as good for the institution, he said, it is good for the country to have large banks.

Indian banks must grow through acquisitions to become stronger in future, he added.

Last Updated : June 21, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ICICI BANKACQUIRE HDFCDEEPAK PAREKH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.