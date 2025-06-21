ETV Bharat / business

Net Direct Tax Collection Dips 1.39 Pc To Rs 4.59 Lakh Cr In Apr-Jun

During April to June 19, 2025, corporate tax collection witnessed a slowdown at about Rs 1.73 lakh crore, a decline of over 5%.

Net Direct Tax Collection Dips 1.39 Pc To Rs 4.59 Lakh Cr In Apr-Jun
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 21, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal stood at Rs 4.59 lakh crore, 1.39 per cent lower compared to the mop-up during the corresponding period of last fiscal, as advance tax collections slowed, government data released on Saturday showed.

Advance tax collection during April 1-June 19, 2025 grew a meagre 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.56 lakh crore. In the comparable period in 2024, advance tax collection had recorded an annual growth of 27 per cent. During April 1-June 19, 2025, corporate tax collection witnessed a slowdown at about Rs 1.73 lakh crore, a decline of over 5 per cent year on year.

Non-corporate tax collections, which include mainly personal income tax, however, recorded a slight increase of 0.7 per cent to Rs 2.73 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) grew 12 per cent to Rs 13,013 crore during the period.

Overall, the net direct tax collection kitty stood at about Rs 4.59 lakh crore during April 1-June 19, 2025, registering a 1.39 per cent dip from Rs 4.65 lakh crore collected in the corresponding period in 2024.

Refund issuances increased by 58 per cent so far this fiscal to Rs 86,385 crore. Gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 5.45 lakh crore so far this fiscal, logging a growth of 4.86 per cent from the year-ago period.

Advance tax collection in corporate tax saw a growth of 5.86 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax collection dropped 2.68 per cent to Rs 33,928 crore. Overall, advance tax collection grew 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.55 lakh crore during April 1-June 19, 2025.

New Delhi: Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal stood at Rs 4.59 lakh crore, 1.39 per cent lower compared to the mop-up during the corresponding period of last fiscal, as advance tax collections slowed, government data released on Saturday showed.

Advance tax collection during April 1-June 19, 2025 grew a meagre 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.56 lakh crore. In the comparable period in 2024, advance tax collection had recorded an annual growth of 27 per cent. During April 1-June 19, 2025, corporate tax collection witnessed a slowdown at about Rs 1.73 lakh crore, a decline of over 5 per cent year on year.

Non-corporate tax collections, which include mainly personal income tax, however, recorded a slight increase of 0.7 per cent to Rs 2.73 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) grew 12 per cent to Rs 13,013 crore during the period.

Overall, the net direct tax collection kitty stood at about Rs 4.59 lakh crore during April 1-June 19, 2025, registering a 1.39 per cent dip from Rs 4.65 lakh crore collected in the corresponding period in 2024.

Refund issuances increased by 58 per cent so far this fiscal to Rs 86,385 crore. Gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 5.45 lakh crore so far this fiscal, logging a growth of 4.86 per cent from the year-ago period.

Advance tax collection in corporate tax saw a growth of 5.86 per cent to Rs 1.22 lakh crore, while non-corporate tax collection dropped 2.68 per cent to Rs 33,928 crore. Overall, advance tax collection grew 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.55 lakh crore during April 1-June 19, 2025.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NET DIRECT TAXGOVT DATA RELEASRD

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.