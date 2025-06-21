ETV Bharat / business

Net Direct Tax Collection Dips 1.39 Pc To Rs 4.59 Lakh Cr In Apr-Jun

New Delhi: Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal stood at Rs 4.59 lakh crore, 1.39 per cent lower compared to the mop-up during the corresponding period of last fiscal, as advance tax collections slowed, government data released on Saturday showed.

Advance tax collection during April 1-June 19, 2025 grew a meagre 3.87 per cent to Rs 1.56 lakh crore. In the comparable period in 2024, advance tax collection had recorded an annual growth of 27 per cent. During April 1-June 19, 2025, corporate tax collection witnessed a slowdown at about Rs 1.73 lakh crore, a decline of over 5 per cent year on year.

Non-corporate tax collections, which include mainly personal income tax, however, recorded a slight increase of 0.7 per cent to Rs 2.73 lakh crore. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) grew 12 per cent to Rs 13,013 crore during the period.