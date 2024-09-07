ETV Bharat / business

NDRI Set to Implant Gene-Edited Embryo for Climate-Resilient Livestock

Karnal: The National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) is now set to implant a gene-edited embryo into a surrogate mother animal to develop climate-resilient livestock, according to its top official Dheer Singh. This move aims to produce livestock better equipped to handle environmental stressors and support sustainable dairy farming amid climate change challenges, he told PTI in an interview.

NDRI has successfully modified embryos using gene editing technology, which has been documented in a scientific report recently.

"These gene-edited embryos will now be implanted into surrogate animals, marking a significant step towards developing livestock that can maintain productivity amid rising temperatures and other climate challenges," the NDRI Director said.

Singh further said livestock animals with higher milk production are often less climate resilient. Thus, NDRI is working on making high milk-producing animals climate-resilient through gene editing, which will be beneficial for farmers.

By replacing non-climate resilient genes with those that are climate resilient, NDRI aims to develop animals that can better withstand climate challenges, he added. Asked about the progress of artificial insemination, the NDRI Director said it is a well-established technology with no significant shortcomings.

"However, challenges remain in the availability of semen, trained personnel, and infrastructure," he said. The government is working to improve the infrastructure and is developing cold storage systems for semen transportation. Cloning bulls to address semen shortages is also part of the strategy, he added.