ETV Bharat / business

NCLT Recalls Order On Zee-Sony Merger, Allows Withdrawal Of Scheme

New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed the withdrawal of its order approving the merger of Zee Entertainment and Sony Pictures Networks India and recalled its earlier order passed in this regard.

The Mumbai bench of the NCLT had last week recalled its order passed on August 10, 2023, in which it had approved the merger of Zee Entertainment with Sony Pictures Networks India.

The bench observed the parties have "mutually consented" to withdraw the scheme on account of the settlement agreement and the board of directors has passed the resolutions to withdraw the scheme of amalgamation.

"Accordingly, this Bench allows the withdrawal of the Scheme of Amalgamation and hereby recalls order dated 10.08.2023 in C.P.(CAA) No. 209 of 2022," said NCLT order, a copy of which was shared to bourses by Zee on Thursday.

Zee, which applied for withdrawal, submitted the Composite Scheme of the Merger Cooperation Agreement executed to give effect to this scheme stands terminated and accordingly, the closing date has not occurred and the scheme has not attained any effectiveness.