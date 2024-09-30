ETV Bharat / business

National Pension System Diwas: Aiming To Promote Pension And Retirement Planning

National Pension System Diwas is celebrated on October 1 every year in India by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). It aims to promote pension and retirement planning among the citizens of India and enjoy financial independence post retirement.

The Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) Act was passed on September 19, 2013, and the same was notified on 1 February 1, 2014. PFRDA is regulating NPS, subscribed by employees of Govt. of India and state Governments and by employees of private institutions/organizations & unorganized sectors.

Objectives of celebrating NPS diwas:

A number of goals of the National Pension System Diwas are essential to advancing the NPS and its advantages.

It seeks to encourage people to start saving for retirement by educating them about the benefits and characteristics of the NPS.

It aims to inform people about the flexible and voluntary nature of NPS and emphasize the value of consistent contributions in accumulating a retirement corpus.

Highlights the importance of retirement planning and the role NPS plays in achieving financial security.

There are two kinds of NPS accounts:

• Tier I NPS Account: With a minimum investment requirement of INR 500 and no upper threshold, this account comes with a lock-in period until the depositor reaches 60. Upon maturity, up to 60% of the accumulated amount can be withdrawn, while the remaining 40% must be utilized to purchase an annuity from an insurance provider to acquire a monthly pension.