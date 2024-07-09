ETV Bharat / business

National Fish Farmer's Day 2024: Significance And Theme Of This Year's Event

Vendors display fish for sale on occasion of "Uruka" as a part of Magh Bihu (Bhogali Bihu) Festival celebration at Paruwa Daily Market in Tezpur ( ANI )

Hyderabad: National Fish Farmer’s Day is celebrated on 10th July every year to recognize and appreciate the invaluable contributions of fish farmers, aquaculture industry professionals and other stakeholders towards ensuring a sustainable and thriving fisheries sector.

National Fish Farmers Day 2024 Theme: The National Fish Farmers Day 2024 celebration event at Mahabalipuram on July 10, 2023 will feature an exhibition of 30 exceptional startups from across the country, showcasing the best of the fisheries innovators in the country. Curated sessions will also be arranged to help the startups take their business forward.

Blue Revolution: The Government of India is always at the forefront in transforming the fisheries sector in a holistic way and bringing about an economic upturn and prosperity through the Blue Revolution in the country. The sector envisioned the enhancement of production and productivity, improving quality, increasing domestic fish consumption and export trade, reducing waste which in turn to create self-employment opportunities for unemployed youth. Since 2015, the Government of India has announced cumulative investments to the tune of Rs 38,572 crore. The Integrated Development and Management of Fisheries initiative under the Blue Revolution Scheme, introduced in 2016, with an investment of Rs. 3,000 crore, has played a crucial role in advancing the fisheries sector.

History of National Fish Farmer’s Day: This special fish baby moment changed everything for fish farming. It meant that fish farmers could make more fish, helping to make sure there’s enough for everyone who wants it.

The Importance of Fish Farming: Fish farming, or aquaculture, is the practice of breeding and raising fish in controlled environments. It plays a vital role in meeting the global demand for seafood, providing a reliable source of protein and essential nutrients. As wild fish stocks face depletion due to overfishing and environmental changes, aquaculture has emerged as a sustainable solution to ensure food security for a growing global population.



Output of fish products at constant (2011-12) prices: top 5 States in 2022-23

Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of fishing and aquaculture during the period 2015-16 to 2022-23 and, its share in all-India output increased from 17.7% in 2011-12 to almost 40.9% in 2022-23.

Output of fishing and aquaculture at constant (2011-12) prices

The output of fishing and aquaculture sub-sector increased steadily from about ₹80 thousand crore in 2011-12 to about ₹195 thousand crore in 2022-23.