National Fish Farmer's Day 2024: Significance And Theme Of This Year's Event

Hyderabad: National Fish Farmer’s Day is celebrated on 10th July every year to recognize and appreciate the invaluable contributions of fish farmers, aquaculture industry professionals and other stakeholders towards ensuring a sustainable and thriving fisheries sector.
National Fish Farmers Day 2024 Theme: The National Fish Farmers Day 2024 celebration event at Mahabalipuram on July 10, 2023 will feature an exhibition of 30 exceptional startups from across the country, showcasing the best of the fisheries innovators in the country. Curated sessions will also be arranged to help the startups take their business forward.
Blue Revolution: The Government of India is always at the forefront in transforming the fisheries sector in a holistic way and bringing about an economic upturn and prosperity through the Blue Revolution in the country. The sector envisioned the enhancement of production and productivity, improving quality, increasing domestic fish consumption and export trade, reducing waste which in turn to create self-employment opportunities for unemployed youth. Since 2015, the Government of India has announced cumulative investments to the tune of Rs 38,572 crore. The Integrated Development and Management of Fisheries initiative under the Blue Revolution Scheme, introduced in 2016, with an investment of Rs. 3,000 crore, has played a crucial role in advancing the fisheries sector.
The Importance of Fish Farming: Fish farming, or aquaculture, is the practice of breeding and raising fish in controlled environments. It plays a vital role in meeting the global demand for seafood, providing a reliable source of protein and essential nutrients. As wild fish stocks face depletion due to overfishing and environmental changes, aquaculture has emerged as a sustainable solution to ensure food security for a growing global population.
Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of fishing and aquaculture during the period 2015-16 to 2022-23 and, its share in all-India output increased from 17.7% in 2011-12 to almost 40.9% in 2022-23.
The output of fishing and aquaculture sub-sector increased steadily from about ₹80 thousand crore in 2011-12 to about ₹195 thousand crore in 2022-23.
Govt. Initiatives for Fish Farming
Target Fish Production To 22 Mmt By 2024-25: Through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a target has been set to increase fish production to 22 MMT by 2024-25. After achieving the new target, additional employment opportunities will be created for More than 50 lakh people through this sector. Seeing the potential of this sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched this scheme in May 2020 with a budget of more than Rs 20,050 crore for a period of five years.
PMMSY Scheme: A scheme to bring about Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries sector in India.
1) Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada has been approved at a total estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crores to be implemented over a period of 5 years from FY 2020-21 to FY 2024-25.
2) The scheme intends to address critical gaps in fish production and productivity, quality, technology, post-harvest infrastructure and management, modernisation and strengthening of value chain, traceability, establishing a robust fisheries management framework and fishers’ welfare.
3) The PMMSY is an umbrella scheme with two separate Components namely (a) Central Sector Scheme (CS) and (b) Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS). The Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) Component is further segregated into Non-
Matsya Setu App: On July 6, 2021 Hon’ble Minister of Union Fisheries and Dairying Shri Giriraj Singh launched a mobile app for Indian Aqua farmers called ‘Matsya Setu’ with an aim to primarily educate aqua farmers by promulgating the latest freshwater aquaculture technologies. It will also guide them to adopt better management practices, which will consequently help them enhance productivity and increase their turnover. Developed by the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (ICAR-CIFA), Bhubaneswar, the initiative received funding support from the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad.
The Role of Technology in Fish Farming: Technology plays a crucial role in addressing the challenges faced by fish farmers. Using digital tools and data analytics helps monitor water quality, optimize feeding, and manage fish health more effectively. Innovations such as automated feeding systems, underwater drones for monitoring, and blockchain for traceability are revolutionizing the aquaculture industry. These technologies enhance productivity and improve the sustainability and transparency of fish farming operations.