ETV Bharat / business

National Consumer Helpline (NCH) Receives 3,000 GST-Related Complaints Post Tax Cuts: Consumer Affairs Secretary

New Delhi: Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on Monday said the government's National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has received close to 3,000 complaints related to GST since the implementation of reduced taxes.

"Everyday, we are receiving complaints. So far, we have received close to 3,000 consumer complaints. We are sending them to the CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) for further action," Khare told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

The Consumer Affairs Ministry is closely monitoring instances where consumers are being cheated through misleading discount practices to avoid passing on the benefits of reduced GST rates, she said. The ministry is deploying artificial intelligence and chatbot technology to get a clearer picture of complaints across various sectors, she added.

Khare said the ministry is analysing the complaints for use of dark patterns or use of such discounts which are misleading or carrying misleading advertisements and following unfair trade practices where benefits of reduced GST has not been passed on to the consumers.