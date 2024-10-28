ETV Bharat / business

Nara Lokesh Woos Tesla, Perot To Invest In Andhra Pradesh

Minister Nara Lokesh asked Perot representatives to invest in aviation sector and urged Tesla CFO to set up electric vehicle manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh.

Nara Lokesh Woos Tesla, Perot To Invest In Andhra Pradesh
Nara Lokesh meets representatives of Tesla and Perot (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 minutes ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who is on a visit to US, met representatives of Perot and Tesla and invited them to invest in the state.

During his meeting with Perot Companies and Hillwood chairman Ross Perot Jr, Lokesh sought investment for the aviation and infrastructure sectors in the state. He explained that the Andhra Pradesh coastal area is suitable for operating Alliance Texas projects and sought cooperation in the development of ports, highways and cities across the state in a public-private partnership mode. Ross Perot has given the minister a positive response.

Next, Lokesh met Vaibhav Taneja, CFO of Tesla, leader in the electric vehicle market, at the company's headquarters in Austin. The minister explained that Anantapur district will be a strategic location for setting up electric vehicle and battery manufacturing units. He informed that Andhra Pradesh has set a target of achieving 72 gigawatts of renewable power generation by 2029. Taneja said that Tesla is a global leader in electric vehicles, clean energy solutions and battery storage.

This apart, Lokesh sought Tesla's participation in the installation of solar panels and for smart city and rural electrification projects in the state. He has also asked the company to participate in the development of EV charging network and implementation of super charging technology. He further appealed Taneja to set up technology parks in the state.

Read more

  1. Jet-Setting into Future: India to Invest ₹92,000 Crore for Airports Makeover
  2. This Is The Right Time To Join India's Growth Story, Prime Minister Modi Tells German Biz Forum

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who is on a visit to US, met representatives of Perot and Tesla and invited them to invest in the state.

During his meeting with Perot Companies and Hillwood chairman Ross Perot Jr, Lokesh sought investment for the aviation and infrastructure sectors in the state. He explained that the Andhra Pradesh coastal area is suitable for operating Alliance Texas projects and sought cooperation in the development of ports, highways and cities across the state in a public-private partnership mode. Ross Perot has given the minister a positive response.

Next, Lokesh met Vaibhav Taneja, CFO of Tesla, leader in the electric vehicle market, at the company's headquarters in Austin. The minister explained that Anantapur district will be a strategic location for setting up electric vehicle and battery manufacturing units. He informed that Andhra Pradesh has set a target of achieving 72 gigawatts of renewable power generation by 2029. Taneja said that Tesla is a global leader in electric vehicles, clean energy solutions and battery storage.

This apart, Lokesh sought Tesla's participation in the installation of solar panels and for smart city and rural electrification projects in the state. He has also asked the company to participate in the development of EV charging network and implementation of super charging technology. He further appealed Taneja to set up technology parks in the state.

Read more

  1. Jet-Setting into Future: India to Invest ₹92,000 Crore for Airports Makeover
  2. This Is The Right Time To Join India's Growth Story, Prime Minister Modi Tells German Biz Forum
Last Updated : 2 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NARA LOKESH WOOS TESLA PEROTNARA LOKESHINVEST IN ANDHRA PRADESHNARA LOKESH SEEKS INVESTMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.