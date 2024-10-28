Nara Lokesh Woos Tesla, Perot To Invest In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, who is on a visit to US, met representatives of Perot and Tesla and invited them to invest in the state.

During his meeting with Perot Companies and Hillwood chairman Ross Perot Jr, Lokesh sought investment for the aviation and infrastructure sectors in the state. He explained that the Andhra Pradesh coastal area is suitable for operating Alliance Texas projects and sought cooperation in the development of ports, highways and cities across the state in a public-private partnership mode. Ross Perot has given the minister a positive response.

Next, Lokesh met Vaibhav Taneja, CFO of Tesla, leader in the electric vehicle market, at the company's headquarters in Austin. The minister explained that Anantapur district will be a strategic location for setting up electric vehicle and battery manufacturing units. He informed that Andhra Pradesh has set a target of achieving 72 gigawatts of renewable power generation by 2029. Taneja said that Tesla is a global leader in electric vehicles, clean energy solutions and battery storage.

This apart, Lokesh sought Tesla's participation in the installation of solar panels and for smart city and rural electrification projects in the state. He has also asked the company to participate in the development of EV charging network and implementation of super charging technology. He further appealed Taneja to set up technology parks in the state.