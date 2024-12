ETV Bharat / business

Yearender 2024: Mutual Fund Industry On A High; Asset Surges Rs 17 Lakh Cr In 2024

New Delhi: After a stellar 2023, the mutual fund industry sustained its growth momentum in 2024 with an impressive Rs 17 lakh crore surge in assets, driven by buoyant equity markets, robust economic growth, and increasing investor participation. Experts are predicting the positive trend will extend into 2025.

Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director-Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India, said, "The mutual fund industry's assets are expected to continue growing at a healthy pace in 2025. With rising penetration among retail investors, flows into equity funds, particularly through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), are likely to remain robust."

The year 2024 saw a substantial net inflow of Rs 9.14 lakh crore, alongside a significant 5.6 crore increase in investor count and a growing popularity of SIPs, which alone contributed Rs 2.4 lakh crore, according to data from the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi). The inflows lifted the industry's assets under management (AUM), reaching an all-time high of Rs 68 lakh crore by November-end, marking a 33 per cent growth over the Rs 50.78 lakh crore registered at the end of 2023.

This growth was way higher than 27 per cent rise and Rs 11 lakh crore addition in AUM in 2023, as well as the more modest growth in previous years. The industry saw a 7 per cent growth and Rs 2.65 lakh crore increase in AUM in 2022, as well as nearly 22 per cent growth and close to Rs 7 lakh crore addition to the asset base in 2021.

Over the last four years, the industry has collectively added an impressive Rs 30 lakh crore to its AUM. As per the data, the AUM of the mutual fund industry rose to an all-time high of Rs 68 lakh crore in 2024 (till November-end) from Rs 50.78 lakh crore at the end of December 2023. This year's tally does not include December number which will come out in the first week of 2025.

The asset base stood at around Rs 40 lakh crore at the end of December 2022, Rs 37.72 lakh crore at the end of December 2021 and Rs 31 lakh crore in December 2020. The 2024 also marked the 12th consecutive yearly rise in the industry AUM after a drop in two preceding years. This year growth in the industry was supported by inflows in equity schemes, especially Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).

Over the last four years, the mutual fund industry has collectively added an impressive Rs 30 lakh crore to its AUM, showing the sector's consistent upward trajectory. "The growing trend of financialisation has led to a significant growth in participation in equity markets and mutual funds, as reflected in the significant growth of AUM in the mutual fund industry," said Ganesh Mohan, CEO of Bajaj Finserv AMC.

"This shift is supported by the Indian economy's expansion and increasing financial awareness among retail investors, who are seeking higher returns at lower costs and with greater convenience," he added.

The 45-player industry saw a total inflow of Rs 9.14 lakh crore in 2024 (till November) as compared to an inflow of over Rs 2.74 lakh crore last year. The huge inflow could be on the back of sustained investor interest in equity funds, arbitrage funds, and index funds & ETFs.