ETV Bharat / business

MCD Announces House Tax Waiver

MCD announced House Tax Waiver which will have all the previous pending taxes waived off for those who will clear their 2024-25 house tax dues.

Represenatational Image
Represenatational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 24, 2025, 12:33 PM IST

Updated : Feb 24, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday announced that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a house tax waiver. He said that those who clear their 2024-25 house tax dues will have all previous pending taxes waived off.

The announcement was made on Monday during a press conference addressed by the AAP leader, MCD Mayor Mahesh Khinchi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel.

Additionally, homeowners of properties between 100 and 500 square yards will receive a 50 per cent tax waiver, while those with houses under 100 square yards will be completely exempt from house tax.

Commercial properties in rehabilitation areas will also benefit from tax exemptions, and residents of 1,300 housing apartments, who previously did not receive any concessions, will now get a 25 per cent tax reduction.

Mayor Mahesh Khinchi emphasised that this move aligns with AAP's commitment to public welfare. "What AAP promised, we have delivered. We have already confirmed 12,000 MCD workers as permanent employees, and we will officially implement this decision in the upcoming MCD House meeting on the 25th," he said.

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday announced that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a house tax waiver. He said that those who clear their 2024-25 house tax dues will have all previous pending taxes waived off.

The announcement was made on Monday during a press conference addressed by the AAP leader, MCD Mayor Mahesh Khinchi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel.

Additionally, homeowners of properties between 100 and 500 square yards will receive a 50 per cent tax waiver, while those with houses under 100 square yards will be completely exempt from house tax.

Commercial properties in rehabilitation areas will also benefit from tax exemptions, and residents of 1,300 housing apartments, who previously did not receive any concessions, will now get a 25 per cent tax reduction.

Mayor Mahesh Khinchi emphasised that this move aligns with AAP's commitment to public welfare. "What AAP promised, we have delivered. We have already confirmed 12,000 MCD workers as permanent employees, and we will officially implement this decision in the upcoming MCD House meeting on the 25th," he said.

Last Updated : Feb 24, 2025, 12:40 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF DELHIMCD ANNOUNCES HOUSE TAX WAIVERDELHIHOUSE TAX WAIVER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.