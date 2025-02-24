ETV Bharat / business

MCD Announces House Tax Waiver

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday announced that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a house tax waiver. He said that those who clear their 2024-25 house tax dues will have all previous pending taxes waived off.

The announcement was made on Monday during a press conference addressed by the AAP leader, MCD Mayor Mahesh Khinchi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel.

Additionally, homeowners of properties between 100 and 500 square yards will receive a 50 per cent tax waiver, while those with houses under 100 square yards will be completely exempt from house tax.