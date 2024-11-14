ETV Bharat / business

Mukesh Ambani Is The Only Indian In Fortune's List Of 100 Most Powerful Industrialists In World

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is the only Indian to be included in Fortune Magazine's list of Powerful Businessmen 2024.

The list also includes six other people of Indian origin who are living abroad. These people are founders, chief executives and innovators of big businesses. Fortune has recently released a list of the 100 most powerful people in the business world, in which Mukesh Ambani has got the 12th place.

Mukesh Ambani is the owner of Reliance Group and is counted among the biggest businessmen in India. He has created a distinct identity by taking Reliance Industries to new heights.

By launching Jio, he has changed the face of the country's telecom sector. Digitisation of the country has also boosted development. The company is setting new records in the retail sector. The company is also working vigorously in the green energy sector.