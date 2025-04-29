ETV Bharat / business

Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Up To Rs 2 per Litre From April 30 Amid Rising Input Costs

New Delhi: Mother Dairy has hiked milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre effective Wednesday to partly offset rising input costs. The price revision will be effective from April 30, 2025, across its market, a company official said on Tuesday.

"This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs 4-5 per litre over the past few months," the Mother Dairy official said. The surge in procurement prices is primarily driven by the early onset of summer and heatwave conditions, the official said.

Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litres of milk per day in the Delhi-NCR market through its outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms.

"We remain committed to ensuring the consistent availability of quality milk to consumers while supporting the livelihoods of our farmers," he said.