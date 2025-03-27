ETV Bharat / business

More Taxes On Cards For People In Pakistan After IMF Deal

Islamabad: The people of Pakistan should brace for more taxes as a carbon levy is on the cards following a fresh deal of USD 1.3 billion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to tackle climate change, officials said.

Under the Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) with the fund on Wednesday, the lender also agreed to release the second tranche of about USD 1 billion under the already agreed USD 7 billion loan.

“The IMF team has reached a SLA with the Pakistani autho­rities on the first review of the 37-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and on a new 28-month arrangement under the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) with total access over the 28 months of around USD 1.3 billion," the Fund said in a statement.

With the latest RSF arrangement, the combined volume of the IMF loan rises to about USD 8.3 billion and with approval by the IMF’s Executive Board, the country would have immediate access to about USD 2 billion, which would help to shore up its balance of payment.

But the largesse by the lender comes with a price age for the already tax-burdened masses, as the government agreed to introduce a new carbon levy, increase water pricing, and open up the automobile sector to global trade, reported Dawn.

The only silver lining for the common people is the expected reduction in the power rate, but that is not free either, as the fund allowed the government to divert the already-introduced petroleum levy to reduce power tariffs.

Senior officials privy to the SLA entailing the Memorandum of Economic & Financial Policies (MEFP) told the paper that about Rs 7 per unit reduction in average electricity rates would be announced by the prime minister in a few days, but with effect from April 1, 2025.

Other major steps — carbon levy, water pricing and automobile protectionism — would be gradual, with implementation starting from July 1, 2025. The overall fiscal consolidation will continue in the upcoming budget through a reduction in energy subsidies and tight development spending.

Officials said the government had requested a reduction in the GST rate on electricity to bring down costs. The IMF did not allow any more distortions in the GST system but allowed the use of a higher petroleum levy to compensate for power tariffs.

A Rs 10 per litre increase in the petroleum levy was estimated to provide a roughly Rs 1.80 per unit cushion. The combined impact of savings from all power purchase agreements and pending quarterly tariff adjustments would mean about Rs7 per unit reduction in the overall rate, to be announced by the prime minister on a date of his choice.