Middle East Conflicts Fuel Oil Price Fears: Expert Warns of Potential Spikes Amid Geopolitical Tensions

New Delhi: In 2024, the global oil and gas industry finds itself grappling with a complex array of challenges that have shifted the focus away from decarbonisation and energy transition. As nations contend with escalating energy security concerns, primarily due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict — there is a palpable swing back towards reliance on fossil fuels. This shift raises critical questions about the future of energy policies and the pace of the transition to low-carbon alternatives.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Narendra Teneja, an expert in energy policy and geopolitics and the Chairman of the Independent Energy Policy Institute, provided valuable insights into the current landscape. He emphasised that energy transition involves a gradual shift from traditional fossil fuels: oil, gas, and coal, towards renewable energy sources.

Teneja noted that while India has made significant strides in renewable energy, particularly in solar power, fossil fuels still account for a staggering over 70 per cent of the country's energy consumption.

Energy Independence and Economic Pressures

Teneja pointed out that India is among the world's top energy consumers and is heavily reliant on imports, 88% for oil and 54% for natural gas. With an ambitious national target for energy independence by 2047, the Indian government is investing heavily in renewable energy sources, including solar, nuclear, and hydrogen. However, the current geopolitical landscape poses significant hurdles.

The recent conflicts in the Middle East, particularly tensions involving Israel and Iran, have led to heightened fears regarding energy security.

"Whenever there is escalation in the Middle East, oil prices tend to surge," Teneja explained. Currently, oil prices hover around $79 to $80 per barrel, a figure he attributes to the geopolitical premium rather than actual supply shortages. He warned that an attack on oil installations could trigger a sharp spike in prices, potentially escalating by $10 to $20 per barrel almost overnight.

The Role of Geopolitics in Energy Pricing

The geopolitical situation is crucial not only for sourcing oil but also for determining its price. Teneja noted that, while India imports oil from approximately 40 countries, fluctuations in the global market are often dictated by global geopolitical events. For instance, the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran could lead to unpredictable shifts in oil prices, creating further economic strain for oil-dependent countries like India.

Teneja emphasised the importance of technological advancements in traditional energy sources, stating, "If we think renewable energy will replace traditional energy in five or ten years, we are daydreaming." He argued that India must focus on developing both traditional and renewable energy sources simultaneously to meet its energy demands, especially as the nation aims for a GDP growth rate of 9 per cent.