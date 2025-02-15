ETV Bharat / business

Meta Says India To Be Connected With Longest Undersea Cable Project Waterworth

New Delhi: Social media major Meta on Saturday tagged India as one of its largest markets to be connected with the company's world's longest undersea cable "Project Waterworth" which is expected to be operational by the end of this decade.

Meta has announced "Project Waterworth" which will reach five major continents and span over 50,000 kilometres -- longer than the earth's circumference. The project was part of the US-India Joint Leaders' Statement that was released on February 13 following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US.

"Meta is investing in India -- one of its largest markets -- bringing the world's longest, highest capacity and most technologically advanced subsea cable project to connect India, the US, and other locations," Meta spokesperson said on Saturday.

The undersea cables are crucial for internet operations. These cables connect countries. Local telecom operators connect with undersea cables to provide internet access to their customers.

The investment assumes significance as telecom operators have been demanding big techs including Meta to contribute towards building network infrastructure to decongest the data traffic load and improve customer experience.