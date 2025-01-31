Meaningful, Prolonged Market Correction Possible: CEA Warns Retail Investors

In a clear note of caution to India’s growing retail investor base eager to capitalize on rising stock markets, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Friday said that a meaningful market correction is possible in 2025, and these young investors have never witnessed a ‘prolonged correction.’

In the Economic Survey 2024-25, which was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday in the Lok Sabha, Nageswaran said there are potential risks for India from the elevated valuations and optimistic market sentiment in the US, as they raise the likelihood of a meaningful market correction in 2025.

“Should such a correction occur, it could have a cascading effect on India, especially given the increased participation of young, relatively new retail investors,” Nageswaran said.

He said many of these investors who entered the market post-pandemic have never witnessed a significant and prolonged market correction. “Hence, if one were to occur, its impact on sentiment and spending may be non-trivial.”

Risk of External Shock to India’s Capital Markets

According to Nageswaran, as the world moved into the new year, the US financial landscape is characterized by high stock market valuations, record corporate profits, and extremely optimistic investor sentiment.

He said the US alone comprises 75% of the MSCI World Index (as of November 2024) therefore any correction in its market could have profound ripple effects on global markets, including India, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance.

US Markets at a Record High

According to data analyzed by the government, despite geopolitical tensions, US equity markets had a solid run for the second year in a row, outperforming the broader developed market pack.

For example, the S&P 500 Index recorded a 24% gain in 2023 and was on course to generate a 20%-plus return in 2024. These extremely strong market returns were backed by the US economy’s resilience and robust corporate earnings, which surged to record-high levels of around $4 trillion as of the quarter ending in September 2024.

Nageswaran also highlighted the fact that this US stock market rally in the last two years has been largely driven by a few mega-capitalization technology companies, such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia.

US Market Movements Have Bearing on India

According to the CEA, historical data suggests that the Indian market has been notably sensitive to movements in the US market.

He said India’s Nifty 50 has historically shown a strong correlation with the S&P 500. Analysis of daily index returns between 2000 and 2024 shows that in 22 instances when the S&P 500 corrected by more than 10% in the US, India’s Nifty 50 also posted a negative return in all but one case, averaging a 10.7% decline.

Reverse Is Not True: Indian Markets Have No Bearing on US Markets

However, the opposite is not true. Movements in India’s Nifty 50 have no impact on the S&P 500. For example, in 51 instances when the Nifty 50 experienced a correction of over 10%, the S&P 500 exhibited positive returns in 13 instances.

“This underscores the asymmetric relationship between the two markets, highlighting a more pronounced impact of movements in US markets on Indian equities than the other way around,” said the CEA. “Indian markets tend to react more to trends originating in the US, reinforcing the need for caution in the event of a downturn in the latter’s stock market.”

The latest data cited in the Economic Survey showed that Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) registered net outflows in five months of 2024, with a record outflow of $11 billion in October, but the NSE Nifty corrected by only 6.2% as Indian retail investors invested a record amount this year. In contrast, in March 2020, a net FPI outflow of $8 billion resulted in a 23% decline in the market.

Moreover, between April and December 2024, India registered a net FPI inflow of just $10.6 billion, whereas it received three times more FPI during the same period last year, at $31.7 billion. This trend also poses a significant risk of flight capital from India.

Who Is at Risk in India?

Citing relevant data, Nageswaran said retail participation in India is at a record high. Moreover, Indian equity markets have also had a steady run since the onset of the pandemic, driven by factors that extend beyond global influences.

According to the CEA, one such notable factor has been a surge in retail participation over the last five years, both in terms of investor numbers and their trading activity.

“The unique investor base at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surpassed the 10-crore mark in August 2024, tripling in the last four years, and currently stands at 10.9 crore (as of December 26, 2024),” he said. “Similarly, the number of client codes, indicating the number of investor accounts at NSE, has risen from a little under six crore at the end of 2019 to nearly 21 crore as of December 2024.”

How Retail Investors Are Trading in the Market

Talking about the trading activity of these investors, the CEA said the number of individuals who traded at least once a month in the NSE’s cash market segment increased from around 32 lakh in January 2020 to around 1.4 crore in November 2024, an increase of more than 330% in just five years.

How Much Money Retail Investors Have Invested

The rise in individuals’ participation in Indian equity markets is also reflected in the amount of money invested by them. These investors, after remaining on the sidelines for the last 11 years, turned net buyers of Indian equities in 2020.

In the last five years (2020-24), individuals have invested a net amount of Rs 4.4 lakh crore in the NSE’s cash market segment. Moreover, in the 11 months between January and November 2024, their net inflows surged to a record high of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

“This, along with strong indirect participation via mutual funds, has more than made up for volatile FPI outflows over the last five years. Notably, direct and indirect (via mutual funds) ownership of individual investors at 17.6% (as of September 2024) in NSE-listed companies is now at par with FPIs. This gap was as high as 7.1 percentage points in FY21,” said Nageswaran.

Risk of a Prolonged Correction

Given the large number of Indians participating in the equities market, particularly young investors who started investing after Covid-19, Nageswaran thought worthwhile to issue a note of caution in this year's Economic Survey, particularly to new and young retail investors, about the risk of a prolonged market correction that they have not seen before.